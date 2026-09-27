3 Takeaways from Buckeyes Win in Big Ten Opener vs. Illinois

Ohio State dominated Illinois Saturday afternoon in Columbus, maintaining home-field advantage with a 42-19 win to open Big Ten play on a high note.

Behind an explosive passing attack from Julian Sayin, connecting with his star receiver, Jeremiah Smith, for 12 receptions, 217 yards and four receiving touchdowns, Illinois was left wondering what hit it as the rivalry remained one-sided for the 10th time in a row.

Ohio State (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) will turn its attention to silencing Iowa (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) next Saturday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Before it can turn the page entirely, here are three massive takeaways from Ohio State's continued success against the Illini (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten).

Dissecting Ohio State's Thrashing Over Illinois

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day talks to Joel Klatt of Fox Sports prior to the NCAA football game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Smith's career-tying performance was only the tip of the iceberg for the Buckeyes. Ohio State moved the ball at will against a 3-3-5 defense that is still very much green as the schedule loosens and the bottom half of the Big Ten approaches.

Illinois coach Bret Bielema was highly compilmentary of the Buckeyes' offense, but expected more of a response after his defense showed signs of promise last week in a 48-10 non-conference win over Southeern Illinois.

“No. 4 is obviously a very talented player for them,” Bielema said of Smith. "But in critical moments, we have got to do a better job of having awareness of where he is and double him up."

Unfortunately for Illinois, whose last victory against the Buckeyes occurred in Nov. 2007, its chance to "double him up" wouldn't be possible without a highly unlikely CFP (or Big Ten title game) matchup.

After having mixed feelings surrounding his team overall, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day admitted his team is where they need to be as the meat of their Big Ten schedule begins to kick into gear.

"One of our jobs as coaches is to challenge," Day said after the late-September win. "Challenge coaches, coaches challenge coaches, coaches challenge players, players challenge players. Sometimes the players will challenge the coaches."

Lastly, the Buckeyes should feel a sigh of relief that their season is right in front of them. The Illini were the first domino to fall, as the Hawkeyes, Indiana Hoosiers and USC Trojans all loom large in the month-plus ahead. The pressure to win in the Big Ten is at a premium. Ohio State embraces it, a championship DNA of sorts.

Now, it must keep executing.