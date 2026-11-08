3 Takeaways From Ohio State's Embarrassing Collapse Against Oregon

The Ohio State Buckeyes fell to the No.23 Oregon Ducks 41 to 28. The Buckeyes had a great start to this game, but just could not find their rhythm after the first quarter.

The Buckeyes scored two touchdowns to take a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, with both of them coming by Bo Jackson, who has the ability to put up monstrous numbers.

After the first quarter, a switch was flipped for the Ducks, and the Buckeyes could not match that energy.

These are the three biggest takeaways from this game:

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson (25) scores a touchdown during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. Inconsistency on offense

The offense for the Scarlet and Gray went scoreless for the second and third quarters, while the defense gave up 31 points. At one point, before the Buckeyes scored 14 points in the 4th quarter, they had only 89 yards since the first quarter, when they had 174. The Ducks had 61 yards in the first quarter, then had 308 yards during the 4th quarter.

Jeremiah Smith did finish with seven catches for 133 yards and a touchdown, but after the first quarter, he did not get a target until late in the third quarter.

Fahey was 36-for-50, throwing for 360 yards and two touchdowns that came in the 4th quarter. Bo Jackson finished the game with 11 carries for 48 yards and two early scores.

There was a fake punt play the Ducks ran that got them the first down in the second quarter, and then later on, after the Ducks increased their lead, the yardage differential was unbelievable. 237 yards and 28 points for Oregon, 33 yards and 0 points for the Buckeyes.

The offense showed flashes in the first and fourth quarters that they can move the ball and put together great drives; the issue is doing it for a full 60 minutes.

Ohio State safety Earl Little Jr. (1) celebrates a tackle by cornerback Jay Timmons (25) during their game against Oregon at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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2. Defense

This was an issue last week against USC and it seems to continue this week.

The defense gave up 41 points this week; 31 of them came in the second and third quarters. Earl Little finished with 10 tackles in the game.

It was a combination of the Ducks' rushing and passing attack that the Buckeyes could not stop. 395 total yards of offense, with 257 passing yards coming from Dylan Raiola.

108 rushing yards as a team, with 75 of them coming from Dierre Hill and two touchdowns to go with it.

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive coordinator Arthur Smith walks across the field before the NCAA football game against the Oregon Ducks at Ohio Stadium on Nov. 7, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

3. Play calling

The last major takaway was the play calling for the Buckeyes offense.

Arthur Smith, the offensive coordinator, is in a tough situation without his starting quarterback, but having an early 14-0 lead,d then not scoring for two whole quarters, and then scoring 14 in the 4th quarter is not a recipe for success.

Jeremiah Smith can not go two whole quarters without a catch after the unbelievable season he has had.

This needs to be addressed and fixed moving forward for the Buckeyes because their playoff hopes could be jeopardized after this week.

Their next game is home against unranked Northwestern at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14.