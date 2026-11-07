Oregon's Biggest Offensive Weapons That Could Give Ohio State Nightmares

The Scarlet and Gray lost to the USC Trojans 30-18 last weekend, with freshman quarterback Luke Fahey making his starting debut.

Fahey went 21-for-38, throwing for 260 yards and a touchdown. The Buckeyes' offense was not an issue, as they had 464 total yards of offense with 204 rushing yards as well.

The biggest issues came on the defense side, and that is where the Ducks could use this offensive weapon.

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola, center, and Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore celebrate a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dakorien Moore

Moore has the ability to give this Ohio State defense some problems. That was a big key going into the USC game, and even though the Buckeyes only gave up 338 yards of offense, the big plays they gave up were killers.

Last week against Northwestern, he put up seven catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns. This season, he has put up 41 catches for 545 yards and six touchdowns.

His explosiveness on the outside can cause matchup problems for the Buckeyes' secondary. He is a big-play kind of player, and he will be someone the Buckeyes need to key in on to win this game.

Dylan Raiola

Another offensive threat for this Buckeyes' defense will be quarterback Dylan Raiola.

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Last week against Northwestern, he threw for 336 yards and three touchdowns. 1,097 passing yards and nine touchdowns for Raiola this season.

Without starting quarterback Dante Moore, it is the Dylan Raiola show for the Ducks. He has a great arm and pocket awareness when surveying the field. The frontline of the Buckeyes will need to provide pressure to force Raiola to make a decision.

Oregon wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan, right, carries the ball for the Ducks as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jeremiah McClellan

This will be the biggest boost for the Ducks with him coming back from injury after missing six straight games.

The first game of the season against Boise State had seven catches for 170 yards and a touchdown. He will be a little rusty after missing a large portion of the season, but he will still be a tough cover for this defense.

USC Trojans tight end Mark Bowman (19) leaps over Ohio State Buckeyes safety Jaylen McClain (8) during the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jayden McClain is someone on this Ohio State defense who I think could step up and have a big game against this Ducks offense. He has 37 tackles this season and has two interceptions as well.

This Ducks offense will look to throw the ball down the field, so this can set up great opportunities for the secondary to create some turnovers.

The Buckeyes and Ducks are not ranked as high as they used to be, but this game still means so much for playoff spots.

Ohio State vs Oregon at 3:30 p.m. from Ohio Stadium. It's a can't-miss matchup.