Bo Jackson had a lot of pressure coming into this season, as fans were expecting him to keep up the same production as last season.

To start 2026 Jackson has had his struggles, against Maryland he rewrote the script.

Up until the Maryland game, Jackson had only found the end zone one time and had lost al ot of his carries to Ja'Kobi Jackson. Against Maryland, he had the game all Buckeye fans had been waiting for.

This game was the first game that Jackson had this season with over 100 yards and the first time he had 20 or more carries. He also found the end zone twice, including a 25-yard monster run.

Bo knows 4th downs 💥



Bo Jackson breaks free for the 25-yard @OhioStateFB TD.



Watch on @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/IzRy4NDBjp — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 10, 2026

Coming off of a season in which he had over 1,000 yards rushing and averaging six yards a carry, it was hard for fans in Columbus not to expect the same or even more production than that coming into year two.

This game should bring Jackson all the confidence in the world.

Jackson was able to remind people how explosive he is in the open field, which is exactly what the Buckeyes need from him. His open-field play is his biggest strength, which he has not been able to utilize so far in 2026.

Ja'Kobi Jackson has also been very productive with his carries and we have seen how well two very solid backs can work under Ryan Day's system. The two Jacksons have the capabilities to excel in the same backfield the same way Quinshon Judkins and Treveyon Henderson did a few seasons ago.

Oct 10, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Ja'kobi Jackson (24) celebrates a first down run during the fourth quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If both backs work together well then that opens up the playbook so much more for the Buckeyes. Ja'Kobi Jackson was also very good against Maryland, finishing with 14 carries for 76. This was also the first game he did not find the end zone.

The big question Buckeyes fans will be asking now: can Bo Jackson continue this play going forward?

If he can, then the Buckeyes' offense would be almost impossible to stop. Defenses already have a tough time trying to scheme against the Buckeyes; it becomes even harder if both the pass and run games are firing on all cylinders.

Jackson has always felt like a key piece of this year's squad, and through the first five games before Maryland, it felt like he was feeling the pressure from the media. Against Maryland, he felt confident and free-flowing, which is where the Buckeyes want him to be so he can be impactful to the offense.

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson (25) runs for a touchdown during the NCAA football game against the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jacksons confidence is through the roof after this performance, now it's time for him to prove this was not just a one game thing.