Ohio State on SI Week 10 Picks: Buckeyes Try to Overcome Oregon Ducks, Save Season

Following Halloween scares last week. Ohio State (6-2, 4-1 Big Ten) is back in Columbus in a must-win spot against the Oregon Ducks (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) for both their conference title and playoff lives.

What was thought to be a matchup of national title-contending heavyweights is far different, and only one can remain near the top of a crowded league. Find out whether our On SI crew is backing the Buckeyes as kickoff and the game are underway.

Ohio State-Oregon Game Info

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day talks to Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning prior to the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT

TV Channel: CBS (consult TV Guide or preferred streaming provider for details).

Odds: Ohio State -7.5; over/under is 44.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Location: Ohio Stadium (The Horseshoe) – Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State’s record under Ryan Day: 88-14 (8-6 in postseason bowl games/CFP).

Last time vs. Oregon: Ohio State leads the all-time series 10-2. Won the 2025 Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., 41-21.

Ohio State so far this season: 6-2 (4-1 Big Ten)

STANDINGS:

Rafael Zamorano: 4-2 (no pick in Week 6 or Week 7)

Chip Minnich: 5-1 (began contributing ahead of Week 3)

Zain Bando: Ohio State 24, Oregon 16

If the Buckeyes needed a wake-up call, last week was it. Now they find themselves with their back against the wall, likely needing to run the table to go back to Indianapolis for the second straight season. Before they can focus on that, however, they need to knock off Oregon, which still has a chance to be one-half of the championship game if things break the Ducks’ way despite three losses (including an outright upset against Illinois in late October).

Last week, Oregon overcame a 14-point deficit to beat Northwestern and protect home-field advantage. This week, Ohio State can’t fall into a similar trap by getting comfortable with an early lead. Expect Luke Fahey to move the ball effectively and find appropriate openings when called upon. Should The or friends take care of business, the defense should follow suit to make Dylan Raiola second-guess his reads all day.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

There could be a chaotic finish in this one, and if Ohio State has the ball last, its chances to win and remain prevalent in the Big Ten title race will be very much alive. But only time will tell.

Rafael Zamorano: Ohio State 23, Oregon 21

It might not be a do-or-die moment yet for Ohio State, currently ranked 12th in the nation with four games left on the schedule, but it sure feels like one.

And, as it’s been for most of the year, expect Jeremiah Smith to receive most of the targets on offense -- although it seems pretty clear that the Buckeyes could benefit from spreading the ball around a little more to keep defenses honest.

Having said that, dropping a third regular-season game this Saturday against Oregon would no doubt shrink the Buckeyes’ playoff chances dramatically

Luckily for Ohio State, Oregon’s season hasn’t turned out as expected either, after starting off as the No. 2-ranked team in the land, one spot behind the Buckeyes. On paper, Oregon might still be the most formidable opponent left on the season calendar, but these aren’t the same Ducks widely projected to be competing for a Natty just a couple of months ago.

Ohio State will need to show a ton of improvement in the passing game, especially when it comes to getting true freshman quarterback Luke Fahey into a rhythm.

I see the Buckeyes getting back to the win column in a tight one.

Chip Minnich: Ohio State 28, Oregon 24

"Desperate Measures” would be the title of this game if it were a movie. Ohio State sits at 6-2, Oregon at 5-3, and it is a legitimate point to make that the loser of this game could be on the outside looking in at The College Football Playoff.

While people are understandably concerned about the play of Luke Fahey, Ohio State’s loss at USC last week was more on the defensive side of the ball, and Oregon has many talented players who should have Ohio State defensive coordinator Matt Patricia burning the midnight oil in preparation this week. If there is a bright spot, Oregon QB Dylan Raiola has shown a tendency to turn the ball over, so perhaps Coach Patricia will turn up the pressure to force some mistakes.

Field position will be at a premium. Brace yourselves, Ohio State fans — Oregon has even more talent on the defensive line than USC does, so it will be imperative that Fahey gets the ball out quickly, or at least runs for positive yardage when and if the pocket breaks down. Kicking field goals may be crucial in this one, even though Ohio State understandably wants touchdowns. Here's hoping that Ohio State has been working on their red zone woes.

I believe it will be a back-and-forth, and this is the type of game that feels like whichever team has the ball last will have the opportunity to win it in the final moments. Give me Ohio State in a nail-biter.

Dylan Buganski: Ohio State 20, USC 17



Coming into the 2026 college football season, this was penciled early on as one of the most impactful games of the season, with both teams expected to be in the top 10, with heavy Big Ten implications on the line.

Oh, how things can change quickly in a short two months.

Oregon is basically out of the playoff picture, while Ohio State’s chances are hanging on by a thread. This still sets the stage for a dramatic 3:30 kickoff this Saturday in Columbus, with the Buckeyes needing to answer a lot of questions after a 30-18 loss at USC last week.

The defense should be stronger for Ohio State in this matchup, cleaning up mistakes that cost them against the Trojans and causing turnovers against an inconsistent Oregon offense.

Yet, playmakers Evan Stewart and Dakorien Moore can turn a big play out of nowhere, and the Buckeyes have shown they are susceptible to it.

Oregon is able to cash in on a few big plays, with their defense making this game a sweat. Yet, the budding run game and a clean game from freshman quarterback Luke Fahey does just enough for Ohio State to escape this game with a win, and playoff hopes that stay alive heading into their final three games of the season.

Game odds refresh periodically and may change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.