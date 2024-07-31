5 Burning Questions As Ohio State Buckeyes Open Training Camp
The college football preseason is set to get underway for the Buckeyes on Thursday. Leading up to the start of August and the players getting back on the field, Ohio State has received numerous National Championship predictions and could truthfully be in the conversation for the No. 1 spot in the preseason top 25 poll when that comes out in the middle of August. The Buckeyes have the experience and the talent on the roster to accomplish some major goals this season. Even at that, there are still some major questions that need to be answered in the coming weeks and over the course of the season.
Who will win the starting quarterback job in training camp?
The general expectation headed into August has been that Kansas State transfer Will Howard is the front runner for the starting job. Although he may have an advantage currently, that doesn't mean that there won't be a serious competition. Head coach Ryan Day and his staff will want to put the player on the field that gives the Buckeyes the best chance to utilize their plethora of weapons and win games.
Howard absolutely has the most experience from his time with the Wildcats. During the spring game Howard looked composed in the pocket and flashed his accuracy as a passer. He has great size at 6'4", 237 pounds and adds an added dimension to the run game. What Howard might lack is the arm strength of Devin Brown. Brown also offers some nice size at 6'3", 212 pounds and can run with the football as well. Brown has significantly less college starting experience and his accuracy has been a question mark when he has thrown.
In addition to these two players battling for one spot, some might believe that freshman Julian Sayin has the talent to get himself in the conversation. Although it didn't seem like he was part of the competition in the spring, crazier things have happened in sports.
The best players thrive under pressure and if Brown or Sayin can apply that pressure on Howard, then perhaps that bodes well for the quarterback play this season.
What will be the starting offensive line combination?
The Ohio State Buckeyes had what many would consider a "down year" on the offensive line last season. This year, four of the five starters are returning and Alabama's former starting center Seth McLaughlin also transferred in this offseason. At the moment, there is a gaping hole at right guard and numerous players in contention for the spot.
Both Seth McLaughlin and Carson Hinzman have the ability to swing from center to right guard according to Ryan Day. Perhaps they both end up starting with one at center and the other at right guard. Tegra Tshabola and Luke Montgomery are also expected to in the mix for the right guard spot.
Even though there is some uncertainty, the good news for Ohio State is that Josh Simmons at left tackle, Donovan Jackson at left guard and Josh Fryar at right tackle is already set. Familiarity as starters in the same position on the line is most likely a positive thing.
Which running back will get the first carry?
The combination in the backfield of TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins has the potential to be lethal. The question here is about which player will be considered the starting running back. Will Henderson keep that title? Will Judkins get the first carry of most games as the presumed starter?
That part is hard to know until those two players step on the field this fall. Judkins is a combination of size, speed and quickness. That is why he rushed for over 2,500 yards in two seasons with Ole Miss. As for Henderson, he is a burner in open field and is extremely explosive when finding a hole to run through. Perhaps Judkins serves as more of the thunder and Henderson is the lightning in this combination, meaning that Judkins gets more early-down touches, while Henderson gets more third down work.
Whether they get a perfect 50-50 split or it's 60-40 one way or the other, the aspect of two star running backs is huge for the Buckeyes.
Will the young wide receivers live up to the hype?
Carnell Tate got a lot of praise last season as a freshman. Now he is in-line to be one of the starting three wide receivers. This offseason, freshman Jeremiah Smith has been a major talking point after he has been deemed one of the next great ones. Smith is also expected to get starting reps in the offense.
Emeka Egbuka is the only wide receiver where Ohio State fans fully know what they have to work with this year. Tate, Smith and also Brandon Inniss are players that will need to step up in order for the passing attack to thrive, regardless of which quarterback is under center.
If Tate and Smith can live up to the hype, then this wide receiver room could easily be the best in the country. Now is an opportunity for the young guys to prove it on the field.
Can Ryan Day's team beat Michigan?
This is the one question that can't be answered until the end of November. Every single day though, the Buckeyes should be striving to get better and have that goal in the back of their minds. Three losses in a row to "The Team Up North" should be a massive motivator for everyone involved in the Ohio State football program.
Assuming that the Buckeyes take care of business throughout the regular season and are able to get revenge against the Wolverines, then Ohio State should be back in the Big Ten Championship game. Whether that be against the Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions or whoever, this is a step towards where this Ryan Day led team could go and should go.