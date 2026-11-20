After jumping back into the win column last week and a handful of losses from teams on the bubble, Ohio State’s playoff chances are very alive.

It was not pretty at all times during Ohio State’s 28-19 victory against Northwestern, but it gave the team life that it did not have entering the week.

With an upcoming matchup this Saturday at Nebraska before returning home to see their arch-rival Michigan, these matchups are not just must-wins for the Buckeyes. They are auditions to the College Football Playoff committee that this team has found life and deserves a chance to make a run for a national championship.

To do this, they will be counting on their stars more than ever.

While Heisman contender Jeremiah Smith continues to set the standard for production at the wide receiver position, it will be the supporting cast that will need to play their best football down the stretch for this team to return to dominance.

Heading into two crucial matchups to end the regular season, here is who on the Buckeyes will be looked at most to be critical game-changers.

Jaylen McClain

After looking like one of the best safeties in the country through the first seven games this season, McClain has had a quieter last three weeks.

The junior safety leads the team in interceptions and is top-3 in tackles, but looked sluggish in both losses to USC and Oregon as their offenses were able to capitalize on big plays to trounce the Buckeyes.

If he can return to his form before that USC loss, it transforms this defense.

His ability to make plays in the secondary while also capitalizing on blitz packages has helped create turnovers for this unit throughout the season.

Eyes will be on him to not only lead this defense, but also make key plays as Ohio State needs convincing wins.

Bo Jackson

Jackson’s 114-yard and a touchdown performance against Northwestern was one of his best of the season, and something the Buckeyes want to see more consistently.

Nebraska and Michigan hold two of the top run defenses in the Big Ten, which will be a good test for an offensive line trending upwards and the sophomore looking more comfortable in the backfield.

Luke Fahey has taken steps to be more consistent and will be asked more of in these matchups with the stellar fronts both teams possess.

But controlling the time of possession and pace will be essential for Ohio State to do what they do best, in which Jackson will need to be a steady rusher to make this happen over the next two weeks.

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Kenyatta Jackson Jr.

Another featured player from Saturday’s win, Jackson Jr., is starting to show his ability to win one-on-one pass-rush opportunities.

It could not come at a better time.

Both of his sacks showcased his power and ability to win the line of scrimmage, which will be necessary against quarterbacks who like to work out of the pocket, such as Anthony Colandrea and Tommy Carr.

On top of this, he needs to continue to be an elite run stopper, as his ability to make plays outside of the tackle box was also exhibited in the Ohio State victory.

The skillset is there still for the defensive end to break out, the consistency is what can push this defense back to the standard.

Eddrick Houston

While McClain and Jackson Jr. can create negative plays to disrupt an offense, both Nebraska and Michigan want to establish the run.

Both teams run the ball over 35 times a game, and Houston has been the most productive piece in the middle to stop it.

He will be looked at strongly to help stifle these offenses and make them be productive through the air. Yet, the pass rush is where the defensive tackle can still elevate his game.

Houston has yet to record a sack this season, after tallying three a year ago.

The defense needs to make a statement for the committee, and he and Jackson Jr. can create a formidable duo that can make the overall unit dominate.

Jeremiah Smith

While he’s unlike the other players in this list where more consistency will be critical, his production is the most important part to the offense rolling.

There will be no change in the preparation against the Heisman hopeful, as in both matchups, he should continue to see double-and-triple coverage.

The continuity of giving him opportunities one-on-one and touches in open field is necessary, as he can change a game in one play.

Fahey has not been the most accurate, but the more snaps he takes, the more time both the quarterback and receiver continue to build a connection.

Getting the All-American to New York City in December has been the goal, and allowing him to control the pace of the game is what will do it.