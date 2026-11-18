Ohio State has had plenty of players that they expected to produce more this season. There may not be two Buckeyes hearing more about it than Bo Jackson and Kenyatta Jackson Jr.

With an inconsistent run game and a quiet pass rush being targets for blame among people frustrated with how the campaign has unfolded, these two have been the main identifiers in not playing at a high enough level.

Both Jacksons did not leave a lot of naysayers much to speak about after their performance against Northwestern on Saturday.

Bo Jackson ran for a game-high 114 yards and a touchdown while Kenyatta Jackson Jr. contributed 6 tackles and 2 sacks, each putting up some of their best outputs of the year in a critical time for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State’s chances to sneak into the College Football Playoff still look slim, as their Big Ten championship hopes continue to dwindle. Yet, losses from Houston, USC, Kentucky, South Carolina and Ole Miss all helped an at-large bid stay possible entering the final two weeks of the season.

As external factors will ultimately determine the Buckeyes’ fate, they still need to win their last two games of the season to have any chance.

With the play of both Jackson’s looking like it is starting to peak, it can hopefully add a layer to this team that was not evident in earlier parts of the year.

Here is how their play signals good as Ohio State continues to fight their way back into the playoff.

Bo Jackson Finally Finding Big Gains, Taking Stress Off of Luke Fahey

Jackson had only one run over 20+ yards in his first five games this season. He has now had one of these runs in three of his last five.

The explosive run ability from Jackson has added a new wrinkle to this Ohio State offense, and it could not come at a better time.

While quarterback Luke Fahey has been productive over his first three starts, the same consistency the passing game had with injured gunslinger Julian Sayin is not there.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The Oregon game was not a good showing for the sophomore, only put up 48 yards. Yet, he did score two of the team’s three touchdowns.

He also continues to be a great checkdown for Fahey as well in the passing game, catching 11 balls through the last three games.

While the running back only has one touchdown over 30 yards on the season and may not be as explosive as the backfield has posed in the past, the production is starting to become consistent.

With Jeremiah Smith on the field, all this offense needs to see from him is consistency.

Kenyatta Jackson Jr.’s Two Sacks May Be a Sign of Good to Come

Ohio State lost key players in Caden Curry and Kayden McDonald entering this season, but there was strong belief that Jackson Jr. was the next star out of the “Rushmen” group.

Fans finally saw glimpses of that Saturday.

After only three sacks on the season thus far, Jackson Jr. captured two in this game while tying the team-lead in tackles for the game.

The defensive line has really struggled to get pressure and win matchups against opposing offensive lines this season. This has led to some uncharacteristic games on that side of the ball compared to the dominance shown by last year’s group.

Yet, it can get closer to that state again if Jackson Jr. continues to do this.

His production should not be the only positive sign, as he was able to find these sacks, winning his matchups one-on-one. That has not been seen a lot from this unit.

He was not the only one, as Qua Russaw, Will Smith Jr. and James Smith all were able to gather a sack, winning their battles Saturday.

For a team whose pass rush has been nonexistent most of the season, it could be a sign of positive things to come.