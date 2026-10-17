5 Storylines I'm Watching Most in Ohio State's Week 6 Matchup Against Indiana

Today’s clash against Big Ten powers Indiana and Ohio State brings everything in a game college football fans hope for. Playoff implications, NFL talent all over the field and the intriguing element of revenge all will be present in this top-5 matchup.

The Buckeyes travel to Bloomington today looking to avenge their Big Ten championship loss to the Hoosiers last season, and both of these teams have their handful of sure things and question marks coming into this matchup.

Ohio State brings another top-level defense and one of the best passing games in the country, but still lacks an elite run game to complement it.

Indiana has an unblemished record and the tough defense, efficient offense formula head coach Curt Cignetti created when he took over in 2024 is still in full effect. Yet, close calls to Northwestern and Nebraska still bring up questions on how good this year’s team really is.

There are things to watch all over the field today at Memorial Stadium, and any unanswered questions about these teams should be after this matchup.

Ahead of today’s noon kickoff, here are 5 storylines I am watching most in this matchup:

Can Ohio State Win the Line of Scrimmage?

Last year’s loss to Indiana was plagued by two drives in the red zone where no points were scored, but also a dominant performance by the Hoosiers’ front seven.

Ohio State was held to 58 yards on 26 carries, and allowed 5 sacks in that game.

Both of these groups saw different turns this offseason, as Ohio State returned 4 of 5 starters on the offensive line and Indiana was tasked with replacing some top-level talent, yet still have stars Rolijah Hardy and Stephen Daley.

Even with some turnover, Indiana’s defense is holding opponents to only 75 yards on the ground, which ranks first in the Big Ten.

Especially with senior offensive lineman Austin Siereveld not being available for this game, the play of Ohio State’s front will be crucial if they want to steal a win in Bloomington, and reverse what happened in last year’s matchup.

Will Ohio State’s Corners Slow Down Charlie Becker?

The last two seasons, Becker is one of the best stories in college football. He came into college a three-star prospect, and his play down the stretch was crucial during the Hoosiers’ title run last season.

This season, he is making it known it is not a one-year wonder.

Through 6 games, Becker has totaled 529 yards and 8 touchdowns. His contested-catch ability ranks as one of the best in all of college football.

He was also the biggest difference maker in this matchup last year, as he totaled 6 catches for 126 yards and many of these grabs were in crucial spots.

Cornerbacks Jermaine Mathews Jr. and Devin Sanches return to see Becker in this matchup, knowing what the production he was able to have last season.

I am intrigued to see this battle between these three along with transfer star wideout Nick Marsh, as Ohio State should look to exploit a passing game that to this point has looked inconsistent for Indiana.

Will Indiana Be the First Team to Slow Jeremiah Smith Down?

There is not much argument as to who the best player in college football has been this season, as the play from Smith has drawn comparisons to NBA star Lebron James and even got called a, “freak,” by Cignetti this week heading into the matchup.

The Heisman favorite has recorded at least 80 yards in every game and also has 4 games with multiple touchdowns.

Smith was very productive in last year’s matchup, recording 8 grabs for 144 yards. Indiana’s secondary has not looked to be at the same level of last year’s group, but it is hard to see Cignetti let Smith beat them himself.

I am excited to see how Smith is gameplanned against, and how he can beat it. Also, if he is slow getting him the ball early on, it will be interesting to see who quarterback Julian Sayin turns to as a safety valve.

Will Ohio State’s Kicking Inefficiencies Hurt Them Once Again?

All Ohio State fans remember the dreaded 27-yard missed field goal from Jayden Fielding last season that dwindled Ohio State’s chances at bringing home a Big Ten Championship.

While there has been a change at kicker since the last matchup, the kicking problems are still present.

Kicker Connor Hawkins, who transferred in from Baylor this season, is only 6-8 on the year, including a missed kick in the Buckeyes’ second-half collapse against Texas in Week 2.

Indiana’s defense is still stout and will force this team to kick field goals at some point in this game.

In how close this game is expected to be, Ohio State’s ability to make these kicks could once again be the difference.

Can Julian Sayin Limit His Turnover Problem?

This will be Sayin’s 8th ranked matchup as the quarterback for Ohio State. In the previous 7 matchups, he has thrown 5 interceptions.

One of these came in the Big Ten championship last season, as a first-quarter pick in Ohio State’s own zone set up an early Indiana field goal.

Sayin has been one of the most accurate quarterbacks in college football over his two seasons, but turnovers have haunted the young quarterback.

Last week against Maryland, two turnovers on the Buckeyes’ side of the field led to 10 of the Terrapins’ 16 points scored.

The turnover battle is key in who wins this matchup, and Sayin cannot be the one who turns the tide of this by making crucial mistakes.