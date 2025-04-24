Ohio State Buckeyes, Ryan Day Steal Defender from Bill Belichick

BREAKING: North Carolina standout transfer EDGE Beau Atkinson has Committed to Ohio State, @on3sports has learned



The 6’6 260 EDGE totaled 54 Tackles, 11 Sacks, & 1 FF (2 seasons)



Was one of the Top Players to enter the Portal this Springhttps://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/nOB6mVDGr6