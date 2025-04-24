Ohio State Buckeyes, Ryan Day Steal Defender from Bill Belichick
Defensive lineman Beau Atkinson, one of the most sought-after players in this year’s transfer portal, is officially heading to Ohio State after a breakout season at North Carolina. His decision comes just after the completion of spring practices under new Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick.
Atkinson stands at 6-foot-6 and weighs roughly 265 pounds, with a typical frame for an edge rusher at the next level. After redshirting his first year, he became a key rotational player for North Carolina in 2023, before finishing sixth in the ACC in sacks as a redshirt sophomore in 2024.
Last season, he led the Tar Heels with 7.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and 25 quarterback pressures. Over two seasons, he totaled 54 tackles, 11 sacks, and a forced fumble, while establishing himself as one of the top pass rushers in the conference.
Atkinson’s decision to enter the transfer portal immediately sparked a recruiting battle among many of college football’s top programs, as his production and versatility made him a top target for programs needing to upgrade their defensive fronts. Georgia and South Carolina were considered serious contenders to land the North Carolina product. However, Ohio State ultimately emerged as the winner by securing his commitment after a visit to Columbus.
For Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, Atkinson’s arrival couldn’t come at a better time. The Buckeyes—fresh off a national championship—need to replace all four starting defensive linemen from last season, so Atkinson will immediately contend for a starting role. Ohio State fans should expect Atkinson to make an immediate impact off the edge, as his experience and pass-rushing ability will be crucial for the Buckeyes to maintain their defensive dominance.
For Atkinson, who has two years of eligibility remaining, the move to Ohio State is a chance to compete at the highest level for a perennial contender, while boosting his NFL draft stock. For UNC and Bill Belichick, the transfer is a crushing loss which highlights the volatility of college football rosters in the transfer portal era.