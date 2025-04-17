Buckeyes Now

Ohio State, Ryan Day Looking to Steal Defender from Bill Belichick

Ohio State Buckeyes' head coach Ryan Day may be able to bolster the defensive line with this former North Carolina Tar Heel star.

Dylan Feltovich

Oct 26, 2024; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) is sacked by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Beau Atkinson (12) during the second half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) is sacked by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Beau Atkinson (12) during the second half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

While Ohio State Buckeye fans were primarily focused on the quarterback battle between Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz during the program's spring game, the defensive line was the glaring concern for the team last Saturday. However, head coach Ryan Day may have another trick up his sleeve to address the issue.

According to On3Sports' Hayes Fawcett on Wednesday, former North Carolina defensive end Beau Atkinson is set to visit Ohio State.

Atkinson is coming off an excellent 2024 campaign, as he finished with 35 tackles and 7.5 sacks as a sophomore for the Tar Heels. But after the program nabbed legendary NFL head coach Bill Belichick, the long-time ACC member has seen multiple players hit the portal, including Atkinson on Wednesday.

With both Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau off to the NFL, it's clear that Day needed to address the defensive line in the transfer portal this offseason. The duo combined for 21.5 of the teams 53 sacks last season, and despite having solid EDGE rushers behind them in Kenyatta Jackson Jr. and Caden Curry, the Buckeyes' recent spring game proved that the team needed more depth on the line. The addition of Aktinson would be huge for the program, as his experience could bolster the trenches for Ohio State.

Day will have to compete against Georgia Bulldogs' head coach Kirby Smart for the rising star, a battle he has faced multiple times in the recruitment trails.

Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage

MORE: Ohio State Legend Slammed With Scathing Take After Landing Big NFL Contract

MORE: Urban Meyer Issues Bold Take About Tennessee, Nico Iamaleava Situation

MORE: Ohio State Star Earns NFL Comparison That Will Make Your Head Spin

MORE: Former Ohio State Buckeyes Center Finalizes Transfer Destination

MORE: Ohio State, Michigan Are Battling for Elite 5-Star 2026 QB

Published
Dylan Feltovich
DYLAN FELTOVICH

Dylan Feltovich attended John Carroll University and started working for numerous sites in the On SI network in 2023 as a staff writer. He has covered high school and college events around the Northeast Ohio area for several years.

Home/Football