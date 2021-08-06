Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Ohio State Training Camp Reaction, Day 3

Brendan Gulick and Andrew Lind discuss what they learned from the Buckeyes' third practice of the season.

Ohio State's training camp is full-steam ahead on the first Friday in August. It was "defensive backs" day with the media, as defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs and five of his cornerbacks met with Ohio State reporters to preview their season.

This is a group that is looking for major improvements in 2021. At times last year, they were fine - it helped that the offense scored mercilessly against their opposition, hiding some of the frustrations that the DB's experienced. But the last time the Buckeyes took the field in the CFP National Championship Game, Alabama's offense did whatever it pleased.

This group seems determined not to let 2020's anxiety creep into the 2021 team. They seem confident, they're significantly healthier and ready to try and back up their reputation as the "Best in America".

Brendan Gulick and Andrew Lind share their thoughts on the secondary, on Coach Coombs, as well as the offensive and defensive linemen after Friday morning's practice. You can watch or listen to the podcast below.

