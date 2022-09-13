The Buckeyes are back to work preparing for the Toledo Rockets this week, and perhaps we shouldn't take for granted that the team is 2-0 considering all of the major upsets around college football this past weekend.

Several notable national teams saw their College Football Playoff dreams coming crashing down when they weren't well-prepared enough against non Power-5 schools.

Brendan Gulick and Craig Hyson share a bit about what they learned from the Buckeyes win over the Red Wolves, as well as what they want to hear from Ryan Day and Jim Knowles when they address the media at 12 p.m. Eastern Time this afternoon.

