Ohio State Stays At No. 3 In AP Top 25 Poll Following Win Over Arkansas State

Six ranked teams lost to non-conference opponents on Saturday, the third-most on a single day in the history of the AP Poll.
Just like the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released earlier in the day, Ohio State remained at No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was unveiled on Sunday afternoon.

The Buckeyes trail top-ranked Georgia, which moved up one spot following its 33-0 win over Samford. Alabama, meanwhile, dropped to No. 2 after surviving a road trip to Texas on a field goal in the final minute.

Michigan and Clemson continue to round out the top five following blowout wins over Hawai’i and Furman, respectively, but there was significant movement in the rest of the top 25 following a weekend that saw seven ranked teams go down.

That includes No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 8 Notre Dame, No. 9 Baylor, No. 12 Florida, No. 17 Pittsburgh, No. 19 Wisconsin and No. 25 Houston, with the Gators the only team among them that fell to a conference opponent (Kentucky).

Speaking of conferences opponents, Ohio State and Michigan are joined in the top 25 by two other Big Ten teams, as Michigan State comes in at No. 11 and Penn State enters the poll at No. 22. Others receiving votes include Minnesota, Wisconsin and Purdue.

That said, the full Associated Press Top 25 poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

  1. Georgia (53)
  2. Alabama (9)
  3. Ohio State (1)
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas
  11. Michigan State
  12. BYU
  13. Miami (Fla.)
  14. Utah
  15. Tennessee
  16. N.C. State
  17. Baylor
  18. Florida
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Texas
  22. Penn State
  23. Pittsburgh
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Oregon

