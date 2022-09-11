Ohio State Stays At No. 3 In AP Top 25 Poll Following Win Over Arkansas State
Just like the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released earlier in the day, Ohio State remained at No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was unveiled on Sunday afternoon.
The Buckeyes trail top-ranked Georgia, which moved up one spot following its 33-0 win over Samford. Alabama, meanwhile, dropped to No. 2 after surviving a road trip to Texas on a field goal in the final minute.
Michigan and Clemson continue to round out the top five following blowout wins over Hawai’i and Furman, respectively, but there was significant movement in the rest of the top 25 following a weekend that saw seven ranked teams go down.
That includes No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 8 Notre Dame, No. 9 Baylor, No. 12 Florida, No. 17 Pittsburgh, No. 19 Wisconsin and No. 25 Houston, with the Gators the only team among them that fell to a conference opponent (Kentucky).
Speaking of conferences opponents, Ohio State and Michigan are joined in the top 25 by two other Big Ten teams, as Michigan State comes in at No. 11 and Penn State enters the poll at No. 22. Others receiving votes include Minnesota, Wisconsin and Purdue.
That said, the full Associated Press Top 25 poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:
- Georgia (53)
- Alabama (9)
- Ohio State (1)
- Michigan
- Clemson
- Oklahoma
- USC
- Oklahoma State
- Kentucky
- Arkansas
- Michigan State
- BYU
- Miami (Fla.)
- Utah
- Tennessee
- N.C. State
- Baylor
- Florida
- Wake Forest
- Ole Miss
- Texas
- Penn State
- Pittsburgh
- Texas A&M
- Oregon
-----
Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.
-----
Read More
You may also like:
Nebraska Fires Head Coach Scott Frost Following 45-42 Loss To Georgia Southern
Ohio State Remains No. 3 In Coaches Poll Following Win Over Arkansas State
Photos From Ohio State's 45-12 Win Over Arkansas State
Defensive Tackle Michael Hall's Injury "No Concern" For Ohio State
Marvin Harrison Jr. Joins Rarefied Air In Ohio State’s 45-12 Win Over Arkansas State
A Look At Which Football Bowl Subdivision Teams Ohio State Has Never Played
-----
Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!
Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNowSI