Skip to main content

Nebraska Fires Head Coach Scott Frost Following Saturday's Loss To Georgia Southern

The Cornhuskers fell to 16-31 during Frost's tenure following the 45-42 loss to the Eagles.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Nebraska announced on Sunday afternoon it has fired head coach Scott Frost following a 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern that dropped the Cornhuskers to 1-2 on the season.

“Earlier today, I met with Coach Frost and informed him we were making a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately,” athletic director Trev Alberts said in a statement. “Scott has poured his heart and soul into the Nebraska football program, both as a quarterback and head coach, and I appreciate his work and dedication.

“After the disappointing start to our season, I decided the best path forward for our program was to make a change in our head coaching position. Associate head coach Mickey Joseph will serve as our interim head coach for the remainder of the 2022 season.”

Frost, who quarterbacked Nebraska to a share of the 1997 national championship, joined his alma mater in 2018 after leading UCF to an undefeated record the season prior. The honeymoon didn’t last long, though, as the Cornhuskers finished his first season at 4-8.

Nebraska went 16-31 overall under Frost, including 10-26 in Big Ten play. The Cornhuskers failed to reach a bowl game in four seasons and never finished better than fifth in the Big Ten West Division under Frost’s leadership.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ohio State Remains No. 3 In Coaches Poll Following Win Over Arkansas State

Photos From Ohio State's 45-12 Win Over Arkansas State

Defensive Tackle Michael Hall's Injury "No Concern" For Ohio State

Marvin Harrison Jr. Joins Rarefied Air In Ohio State’s 45-12 Win Over Arkansas State

A Look At Which Football Bowl Subdivision Teams Ohio State Has Never Played

Ohio State's Smith-Njigba, Fleming Game-Time Decisions Vs. Arkansas State

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

In This Article (2)

Nebraska Cornhuskers
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes

105. Miyan Williams
Football

Ohio State Remains No. 3 In USA Today Coaches Poll Following Win Over Arkansas State

By Andrew Lind
56. Emeka Egbuka
Football

Photos From Ohio State's 45-12 Win Over Arkansas State

By Andrew Lind
Michael Hall
Football

Ohio State Not Concerned After Michael Hall Leaves Win Over Arkansas State With Injury

By Andrew Lind
Ryan Day Xavier Johnson
Football

The Biggest Threat To The Buckeyes Might Be ... Themselves

By Brendan Gulick
C.J. Stroud and Marvin Harrison Jr
Football

Marvin Harrison Jr. Joins Rarefied Air In Ohio State’s 45-12 Win Over Arkansas State

By Andrew Lind
Instant Analysis Arkansas State
Football

Instant Analysis From Ohio State's Blowout Win Over Arkansas State

By Brendan Gulick
Ryan-Day-postgame-Arkansas-State-for-web
Football

Watch Ryan Day's Press Conference After Ohio State Pounded Arkansas State

By Brendan Gulick
Michael Hall
Football

Ohio State Defense Effective, But Far From Perfect vs. Arkansas State

By Brendan Gulick