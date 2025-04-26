Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson's Message from New Patriots Teammate
The New England Patriots’ rebuild isn’t just happening on the practice field; it’s buzzing on social media in the middle of the draft, thanks to their newest cornerstone. A day after being selected fourth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell sent a message to his newest teammate TreVeyon Henderson—and indirectly, to the Patriots fanbase: the work starts now.
In response to an Instagram post by second-round pick TreVeyon Henderson after his selection by New England, Campbell declared, “Let’s work!” The message symbolizes the fresh energy and blue-collar mentality head coach Mike Vrabel aims to instill in Foxborough.
After a pair of 4-win seasons, the Patriots needed an infusion of talent and attitude, particularly on offense. They got both in Campbell, the highest-ranked tackle in this year’s draft class. The 2024 Jacobs Blocking Trophy co-winner brings a stellar collegiate resume, allowing only five sacks across 38 starts. His arrival is in response to an offensive line that surrendered 52 sacks last year while tasked with protecting young quarterback Drake Maye.
Henderson adds another jolt of excitement to the team. The dynamic Buckeyes running back, drafted 38th overall, is the type of offensive weapon every team wants-and New England has lacked in recent years. With 3,761 rushing yards and 853 receiving yards during his time at Ohio State, and a deserved reputation for breakaway speed, Henderson is poised to make an immediate impact in the NFL. The offensive duo appears ready to form the backbone of a revitalized Patriots ground game, providing Maye with crucial support.
The Patriots’ offensive overhaul continued with the selection of Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams at pick No. 69. A legitimate deep threat with a 4.4-second 40-yard dash time, Williams racked up nearly 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns in his final college season. Look for the rookie to stretch defenses and open up the passing attack in 2025.
Along with the impressive measurables and college stats, it’s the attitude that has fans buzzing. This draft class is filling roster holes while also signaling a cultural reset. Under Vrabel’s leadership and fueled by the mentality of rookies like Campbell, Henderson, and Williams, the New England Patriots aren’t just rebuilding—they’re forging a new identity.