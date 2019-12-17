Ohio State Recruiting Haul a Consensus Top 5 Class

Not every bride fears being left at the altar on her wedding day, but almost every one is surprised to look at the guest book after the reception and find someone they thought sure would attend didn't show up.

In that regard, football coaches are a lot like brides, particularly tomorrow on the first day of the three-day national signing period.

Ohio State's Ryan Day won't get left at the altar.

He has parlayed the Buckeyes' 13-0 season and trip to the College Football Playoff into a consensus Top 5 class.

Here are the players who have signed with OSU so far on the first of the three-day December signing period:

Three-star offensive guard. Jakob James

Three-star offensive tackle Trey Leroux

Four-star cornerback Lejond Cavazos

Four-star defensive tackle Jacolbe Cowan

Five-star receiver Julian Fleming

Five-star offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr.

Four-star linebacker Cody Simon

Tree-star offensive tackle Grant Toutant

Four-star center Luke Wypler

Three-star tight end Joe Royer

Three-star defensive tackle Ty Hamilton

Three-star linebacker Mitchell Melton

Three-star kicker Jake Seibert

Three-star running back Miyan Williams

Three-star offensive guard Josh Fryar

Four-star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Four-star receiver Mookie Cooper

Four-star defensive tackle Darrion Henry-Young

Four-star safety Lathan Ransom

Four-star cornerback Ryan Watts III

Four-star quarterback Jack Miller

Four-star receiver Gee Scott Jr.

Day may have a player or two who surprises him by going back on their commitment in coming days, and if that's cornerback Clark Phillips, it will be attributed to co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach Jeff Hafley taking the head coaching job at Boston College on Sunday.

Ideally, that word would have remained secret for a week, but Ohio State's ideal world is not Boston College's utopia.

Hafley needed to worry more about his future players than his current ones, as did BC, and so his arrival needed to be maximized.

OSU just hopes his departure will be minimized, and that appears to have happened in the early hours of Signing Day.

Cavazos, Ransom and Watts all followed through on their pledges since Hafley's departure to sign with OSU.

Phillips will announce his decision on Thursday.

So Day's lack of angst over the situation, expressed on Monday, proved true:

“I talk to those guys every day for the most part," Day said. "The response has been good. It's been great. Certainly they're disappointed that they're not going to get coached by Jeff, but they're excited to sign. They've been great. It's been really positive.

"They understand this is an unbelievable program that's on the rise. We have a great defensive system. There's great opportunity in the back end next year. Guys are going to be coming in with an opportunity to play."

OSU is certain to lose three-fourths of its secondary unless All-American junior Jeff Okudah turns his back on a certain first-round selection, likely in the top half of the round.

Slot corner Shaun Wade is likely a first- or second-rounder and, although just a sophomore, can also leave OSU because he redshirted in 2017.

Seniors Damon Arnette and Jordan Fuller are definitely gone.

Phillips is an SI.com All-American who recently visited Utah and is the likeliest to bolt from the Buckeyes' grasp.

"They're excited to be here," said Day of his new defensive backfield talent, which he could not name before they signed. "They'll find out who is going to coach them. They will in time. I promised them I'm going to give them the best situation possible to make sure they can reach their dreams and goals.

"That's the whole idea, they committed to me as the head coach, to Ohio State. They understand that. That's been the response.”

Ohio State is awaiting the midday announcement of four-star quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is also considering USC, Michigan, Georgia Oregon and Ohio State.

Stroud would be the second quarterback in Ohio State's 2020 class, joining Miller of Scottsdale (Az.) Chaparral.

"We're still working through that,” Day said of re-tooling a quarterback room that will get very thin next year if Justin Fields turns pro after the 2020 season. “Here is the deal.

"Right now, we want to make sure that we have four quarterbacks in that room, at least three. That's something that's not easy to do. So we're trying to figure that out. Like we said before, with the quarterback situation, it's tough to make sure we have that. We have to make sure that that quarterback room is solidified moving forward.”

