Casting Ohio State football players as classic Christmas movies

This Christmas season, there are some fitting parallels between Ohio State football’s top players and classic holiday films. Each one captures a different role — from steady leaders to feared disruptors. Here’s what it would look like if Ohio State’s stars were cast in Christmas movie form.

Julian Sayin — The Polar Express

Just like The Polar Express, Julian Sayin is smooth, steady, and calm — always getting everyone exactly where they need to be. In his case, the end zone.

Like the young boy who boards the train, Sayin is a young leader who’s taken control of Ohio State’s offense, entering the playoff run with a 78.4% completion rate. The Polar Express is a movie built on belief — and belief has followed Sayin all season. Belief that he could be QB1. Belief that he could be a Heisman finalist. And belief that he could help lead the Buckeyes back into the national championship conversation.

Caleb Downs — How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Much like the Grinch stealing Christmas, Caleb Downs steals opponents’ chances at the end zone. A feared presence in the secondary, Downs is disruptive, dominant, and intimidating — the kind of defender offenses plan around and still can’t escape. That dominance earned him the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back.

But the Grinch’s story doesn’t end in menace — it ends in transformation. When his heart grows three sizes, he becomes something more than a villain. Downs reflects that same balance. Along with his on-field excellence, he’s known for his faith, leadership, and impact beyond football — recently earning the Lott IMPACT Trophy for his academics, community involvement, leadership, and character.

Sonny Styles — Home Alone

Styles defends the field the same way Kevin McCallister defends his home from burglars — with anticipation, preparation, and fearlessness. The Buckeye captain plays fast and thinks on his feet, rarely needing help to finish the job. According to Pro Football Focus, Styles hasn’t missed a single tackle on 86 attempts this season, notching 45 solo tackles along the way.

Jeremiah Smith — Elf

Like Buddy the Elf, Jeremiah Smith brings an unmistakable joy to the field. His confidence and energy are contagious for Ohio State’s offense. Similar to Buddy, Smith doesn’t overthink it — he simply shows up, embraces the moment, and changes the tone around him. When the ball finds him — which it has for 80 receptions and 11 touchdowns this season — he never looks overwhelmed by the moment.