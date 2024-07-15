College Football 25 Ratings For Entire Ohio State Quarterback Room Revealed
Kansas State transfer Will Howard's EA Sports College Football 25 rating has been known for a short time. As for the rest of the quarterback room, that was still unknown. As Howard and Devin Brown compete for the starting Ohio State job in real life, some have wondered what Brown's rating is on the video game. In addition to Brown's rating, many probably wondered what the ratings of the young quarterbacks on the depth chart would look like.
A YouTuber who goes by RBT and has 1.31 million subscribers posted a video about playing rivalry games in the new video game. Prior to starting The Game between Michigan and Ohio State, he showed off the Ohio State depth chart, beginning with the quarterbacks.
The Scarlet and Gray Podcast took a screenshot and posted it on X.
Howard sits at the top of the depth chart with an 85 rating overall. That information had been released previously in a deep-dive with Josh Pate. After that, everything else on the quarterbacks was all new information.
Devin Brown sits in the second spot with a rating of 80, but freshman Julian Sayin also has an overall rating of 80 while being No. 3 on the depth chart.
The left-handed true freshman Air Noland currently has a rating of 75 and Lincoln Kienholz is a 73 overall.
Not only were the ratings for the quarterbacks shown, but viewers got to see the running backs and wide receivers as well. Of those players who had not had ratings revealed yet, here are those.
- RB - James Peoples - 75
- RB - Sam Williams-Dixon - 69
- WR - Brandon Inniss - 82
- WR - Jayden Ballard - 79
- WR - Kojo Antwi - 77
- WR - Bryson Rodgers - 75
Ohio State fans who get their hands on a copy of this game will get to learn the full ratings for every player soon enough. Those who pre-ordered the MVP bundle with Madden 25 or have EA Play early access will get to start playing on Monday at 4 PM ET. The release for the standard addition will be on Friday, July 19th at 12 AM ET.