Game Prediction: No. 4 Michigan Wolverines vs. Maryland Terrapins

The defending Big Ten champion Michigan Wolverines are off to a great start this season, albeit against the single worst schedule among FBS teams.

The Maryland Terrapins come to town Saturday afternoon to kick off Big Ten play for both sides. Give the Terps credit - they're one of seven teams in the league to open the season with three straight wins.

The Maize and Blue haven't lost to Maryland in the Jim Harbaugh era, racking up six straight wins ... and none of them have been particularly close. But this is arguably the best quarterback Maryland has had in a long time, so perhaps this weekend's game will be much tighter.

Here's what we are expecting Saturday up in the Big House.

What's the betting line for Michigan vs. Maryland?

MARYLAND at MICHIGAN – Saturday, 12:00 p.m.

Spread: Michigan (-17) on SI Sportsbook

O/U Total: 64

Michigan vs. Maryland Predictions

Brendan Gulick: Michigan 42, Maryland 17

It's a little hard to judge just how good both of these teams are because they've both played pretty weak schedules.

I keep trying to talk myself into feeling differently, but I don't see Maryland hanging around long in this one. Michigan's offensive line might be the best in the Big Ten so far, J.J. McCarthy looks the part and I think the Wolverines are really good. I don't see them stubbing their toes against an improved Maryland team, but nonetheless one that isn't as tough or talented as Michigan is this season.

Andrew Lind: Michigan 28, Maryland 20

Michigan will finally kick off its 2022 season when it hosts someone other than three of the worst teams in college football. The lackluster schedule has given head coach Jim Harbaugh a chance to decide on his quarterback, though, and J.J. McCarthy should have all of the confidence in the world as a result.

Maryland figures to be a much-stiffer test, particularly offensively, as quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa can throw it all over the field to one of the deeper wide receiver rooms in the country. If that group gets going, that could pose a real threat to the Wolverines’ secondary. I’m not sure what the Terrapins have defensively to stop the run game.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State’s Ryan Day Shares Final Thoughts On Wisconsin During Radio Show

Ohio State Freshman CB Ryan Turner Loses Black Stripe

Ohio State’s Cade Stover On C.J. Stroud: “I’ll Ride With Him Any Day Of The Week”

Ohio State Looking Forward To Playing “Smashmouth” Football Against Wisconsin

Ohio State’s Miyan Williams, Paris Johnson, Luke Wypler Preview Wisconsin

Former Ohio State OL Harry Miller Speaks At Mental Health Fundraiser

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook