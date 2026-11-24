Ohio State will begin its offseason earlier than expected, as the Buckeyes will not compete in the College Football Playoffs unless chaos happens because of their 7-4 record. Major decisions will need to be made during the offseason, particularly at quarterback.

The Buckeyes have had to adapt after quarterback Julian Sayin was sidelined for the season with an elbow injury following the Week 7 victory over Indiana. Luke Fahey has started in his place for the past four games, but he has only a 1-3 record.

While Fahey is not solely to blame for the team's struggles, he does not appear to be the long-term solution either.

To put it plainly, Fahey is a three-star true freshman quarterback standing at 5-foot-11, who was never expected to be Ohio State's starting quarterback unless an unforeseen circumstance arose. Unfortunately, that circumstance occurred when Sayin was injured, and Tavien St. Clair was not ready to take over the role.

The Buckeyes have to ensure they go big for a transfer portal quarterback if Sayin doesn't return

Ohio State cannot enter next season thinking Fahey should have a shot at the starting position. The Buckeyes need to actively pursue a quarterback from the transfer portal if Sayin does not return.

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Sayin could return next season, especially since heading to the NFL does not appear to be a realistic option given his injury. However, he might also consider transferring to complete his college career elsewhere. If that happens, Ohio State must be prepared to invest in a proven college quarterback with a successful track record at the Power Four level.

Nov 21, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Luke Fahey (13) waits for the snap against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The initial plan two years ago was for Sayin to start in the 2025 and 2026 seasons, paving the way for St. Clair, a five-star recruit from the 2025 class, to take over in 2027 and potentially continue into 2028.

But that plan is now in jeopardy. St. Clair was unable to outperform Fahey for the starting position over the last four games, and there is a strong likelihood that he may enter the transfer portal this offseason.

Ohio State may need to recruit more than one quarterback from the transfer portal, as it could lose a significant portion of its quarterback depth chart if Sayin, St. Clair and possibly Fahey decide to leave.

Fahey might also consider transferring, as he could potentially secure a starting role at a lower-tier Power Four school after demonstrating some of his talent.