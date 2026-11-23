Ohio State is in an unusual position, with four losses this season before the Michigan game.

This raises the question of whether head coach Ryan Day's job is secure, especially if the Buckeyes lose to the Wolverines.

It's hard for Ohio State fans to accept that the Buckeyes are 7-4 and already out of contention for the 12-team playoff. It would be even more painful if Ohio State lost to Michigan for the fifth time in six seasons.

However, even if Ohio State loses to Michigan, it seems likely Day's job will be safe.

Why Ohio State won't fire Day

Day has a record of 86-16 in eight seasons with Ohio State. It is unacceptable for the Buckeyes to lose four games in a single season, but this is the same head coach who has won double-digit games every season heading into this one, aside from the 2020 short COVID season.

Ohio State shouldn't throw out everything that Day has done because of a horrible season and a possible loss to Michigan.

Only two seasons ago, Day led the Buckeyes on a great run in the College Football Playoffs, beating Tennessee, Oregon, Texas and Notre Dame to win the title.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Day had great talent on that team, but he was still the man in charge and deserved some credit. It's hard to fire a head coach two seasons after winning the national championship, even though teams have done it before.

Nov 21, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day arrives with the team at the stadium before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Auburn fired Gene Chizik two seasons after he led the Tigers to the 2010 title. Chizik was guided by Cam Newton during the season when Auburn won the championship. But the Tigers went 8-5 and then 3-9 in the two seasons after that success, which ultimately led the program to fire him.

LSU also fired Ed Orgeron two seasons after winning the 2019 title. Just like Chizik had Newton at Auburn, Orgeron had Joe Burrow at LSU, and then in the two seasons that followed, he went 5-5 and 6-6.

Day led Ohio State to a 12-2 record last season and had Ohio State in the playoffs. It wasn't like he had been a disaster since winning the title.

Ohio State will likely give Day another season as head coach, but many changes are needed.

Day will need to find new offensive and defensive coordinators and may have to rebuild the coaching staff. Despite these changes, Day will still be in the hot seat.

If the 2027 season plays out like the 2026 season, then he won't be coaching in Columbus in 2028.

But at least for now, it seems that his job isn't in jeopardy.