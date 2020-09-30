SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

What Might Senior Demario McCall Deliver in Final Season?

Adam Prescott

Ohio native Demario McCall was a widely sought-after recruit coming out of North Ridgeville High School in 2016. The all-purpose back was easily considered a top 50-75 player nationally and chose the Buckeyes over other powerhouses such as Georgia, Notre Dame, Penn State, UCLA and Tennessee.

But the 5-foot-9, 195-pound speedster has not quite been able to crack through and find the starring role that he, and many others, hoped for. It has less to do with his abilities and more to do with playing alongside big names such as J.K. Dobbins, Parris Campbell, K.J. Hill, Terry McLaurin, Master Teague, etc.

“Very frustrating,” McCall said during a media session Tuesday, when asked about not yet being able to find a consistent role in the star-studded offense.

Again, McCall is no slouch and has certainly had moments. He posted 270 rushing yards, the most (at the time) for a true freshman, in just five games of his debut season. As a sophomore, he tallied six plays of 20 yards or more. In 2018, he ripped off a huge kick return at Maryland that set up a game-winning drive in the memorable 52-51 triumph.

He played in all but one game as a fourth-year junior in 2019, which included a performance of seven carries for 78 yards and two TD’s at Maryland. For his career, he averages 9.5 yards per touch.

“Just still finding my role in the offense where they can get the ball to me,” McCall added. “I can be anywhere – out of the backfield, at receiver, special teams, a true role player.”

It’s an admirable mindset for the 2x OSU Scholar-Athlete, a veteran in class rank that’s hoping for a breakthrough season in this last go-around. He will once again be battling a loaded depth chart, which has since added Oklahoma transfer Trey Sermon in the backfield and moved rising sophomore Garrett Wilson to the slot, but McCall’s raw talents remains an asset.

“Coach Day always has a great plan for guys with versatile skillets,” said Brian Hartline, wide receivers coach. “And I think he (Demario) is one of those guys.”

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chase Young Expected to Miss Sunday's Game in Baltimore, Considered Week-to-Week

Rookie defensive end suffered "moderate groin strain" in the first half at Cleveland this past weekend.

Adam Prescott

LeBron James Set for Staggering 10th NBA Finals Appearance

Ohio native, and avid Buckeye supporter, leads the Lakers into championship showdown with Miami Heat.

Adam Prescott

Buckeye Breakfast: Urban Meyer Praises Penn State's Home-Field Advantage

Former coach admires Whiteout in Happy Valley. Plus, Buffalo experiencing a flare-up and Purdue disciplines athletes for party in residential dorm.

Adam Prescott

BuckeyesNow Concludes Virtual Ohio State Season

With Ohio State Football returning in a few weeks, we are wrapping up our virtual season by the end of September. Check out the simulated games here.

Eddie Marotta

Garrett Wilson Moving Inside, Looks for Elevated Production from the Slot

True sophomore looks to follow up an impressive inaugural season for loaded Buckeye receiving group.

Tyler Stephen

What's Next for Brian Hartline and the Ohio State Wide Receivers?

Former Buckeye and NFL player now in his third year guiding the reputable position group.

Adam Prescott

Damon Arnette Could Miss Over a Month with Thumb Injury

Rookie and former Buckeyes endured another setback Sunday in New England.

Adam Prescott

Titans, Vikings Close Team Facilities After Positive CoVID-19 Tests

Former Buckeye Mike Vrabel is head coach in Tennessee, Jalyn Holmes plays for the Vikings.

Adam Prescott

On This Day: Late Rally Helps Buckeyes Escape Happy Valley in 2018

Dwayne Haskins engineers a pair of scoring drives in the fourth quarter as Ohio State emerges 27-26 at Penn State.

Tyler Stephen

Recruiting: Zen Michalski Decommits from Louisville, Ohio State Likely the New Favorite

Class of 2021 offensive lineman, from Indiana, was offered by the Buckeyes earlier this month.

Adam Prescott