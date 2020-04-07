Dobbins' Production in Big Games Demands NFL's Attention

When you do something no Ohio State running back has ever done, you've really done something.

J.K. Dobbins has that distinction.

Twice.

While Dobbins' name doesn't leap to mind among those at his position to have won the Heisman Trophy -- like Archie Griffin or Eddie George -- or among those who helped the Buckeyes win a national championship -- like Ezekiel Elliott -- Dobbins could quiet a room populated with the every one of his predecessors by asking who else has gained 1,000 or more yards in each of their first three seasons or rushed for 2,000 or more yards in a single season.

He's the only player to do both, which makes him a borderline first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft after leaving OSU following his junior season.

Dobbins' 2,003 yards broke George's single-season school record of 1,927 yards set in his Heisman season of 1995.

That followed years in which Dobbins rushed for 1,403 yards as a freshman and 1,053 yards as a sophomore to place him second behind Griffin on the school's career rushing list with 5,104 yards.

Whether that will elevate Dobbins above Georgia's DeAndre Swift and Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor in the draft is speculative.

Swift ran a 4.48 40 at the NFL Scouting Combione and Taylor wowed scouts with a 4.38.

Dobbins didn't run in Indianapolis, not because of gamesmanship or a preference to wait for OSU's Pro Day, but because he had tweaked a hamstring and didn't want to perform at less than his best.

Since then, COVID-19 precautions have dramatically altered the draft process, eliminating in-person visits to team headquarters, which means no physical examinations, and cancelling collegiate pro days.

Dobbins made a powerful case for his qualifications with his junior season, but so did Swift and Taylor throughout their careers.

There's no consensus on the pecking order among the three, and some scouts may like LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire or Florida State's Cam Akers best.

If production in big games is your thing -- and what scout wouldn't rank that as a top priority -- Dobbins checks the box and fills in every inch of available space.

Check out his individual stat lines in OSU's biggest games:

Opponent Rushing attempts Yards TDs Michigan State 24 172 1 Wisconsin 20 163 2 Penn State 36 157 2 Michigan 31 211 4 Wisconsin 33 172 1 Clemson 18 174 1

That's over half Dobbins' season rushing total in the Buckeyes' six biggest games, with a rushing touchdown in every game.

Dobbins also had gains of 20 yards or more in every one of those games, part of a season in which he cranked out 22 gains of 20 yards or more.

So he can get yards in bunches and he can get them between the tackles, which is why he projects as an every-down back in the NFL and is likely to be in consideration for a pick late in the first round.

Every year at Ohio STate I had 20 plus catches.People bring up the Clemson game, where I took my eyes off the screen pass because I thought it was going to be a touchdown. or the overturned touchdown catch that I thought I caught and they said was incomplete, they bring that up and say I can't catch. Honestly, if you go watch the film, I think I can catch pretty well.

