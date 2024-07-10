Two Ohio State Buckeyes Stars Rank Top 10 in EA Sports College Football 25
The Ohio State Buckeyes are looking on paper like a top-notch National Championship contender.
Ryan Day has built an impressive roster on both sides of the football. Being able to land star safety Caleb Downs in the transfer portal was a huge move that took the defense to the next level. They also have an elite offense that should compete for being the best in the nation.
Fans are also excited about the upcoming release of EA Sports' College Football 25. It's the first college football video game to be released since 2013.
Now, the player rankings are beginning to come out. Ohio State has two of their players ranked in the top 10 overall players throughout the entire nation.
As shared by Hayes Fawcett of On3, Downs comes in at No. 5 with a 95 overall. In addition to Downs, star running back Quinshon Judkins is ranked No. 9 with a 95 overall as well.
It will be interesting to see how the rest of the Ohio State roster ranks. They should have quite a few players up around the top 10.
For diehard college football fans, College Football 25 will be a must-play game. It has amazing game modes that will allow fans to fully immerse themselves in the world of college football.
Ohio State will likely end up being one of the most popular teams, even among fans who don't root for the Buckeyes. They have that talented of a roster and are going to be extremely fun to play with on the game.
As the player rankings continue coming out, Ohio State will be well represented. That fact can already be seen by both Downs and Judkins ranking in the top 10.