Jeremiah Smith Has a Message for Heisman Trophy Voters

Jeremiah Smith had a record-setting day against Iowa. He also had a message for the Heisman Trophy voters.

“Just got to, you know, keep the Heisman voters or whoever it is, know that I’m the best player in the country, so I got to be there,” Smith said after Ohio State’s 31–14 win.

Smith gave voters plenty to consider. He caught 11 passes for 206 yards and two touchdowns, marking his second straight 200-yard game. His 36th career receiving touchdown moved him past Chris Olave for the most in Ohio State history.

Even Smith didn’t realize how much he had accomplished until the game was over.

“I was surprised I had 200 yards. I didn’t know I had that much,” he said.

The numbers were remarkable, but Smith said they weren’t his focus. Ohio State’s goal, he explained, was to win in a difficult road environment.

“Just want more, really. Never satisfied,” Smith said. “But always worried about the team.”

He added that the team’s motto that day was simple: “Go out here and win the game." The priority was earning a win, especially after Ohio State had come up short on the road in Austin.

“Just getting our first road win with this team, it means a lot,” he said. “This team is very special and we got, you know, plenty of work to do.”

Smith’s long touchdown in the third quarter was a play the Buckeyes had practiced during the week. He said he knew the coaches wanted to run it and saw the matchup he wanted.

“Because I was one-on-one with a safety,” Smith said when asked why the play worked so well.

He also praised the connection with quarterback Julian Sayin. Smith said he hadn’t expected Sayin to throw into coverage on another play, but trusted that the quarterback believed he could make the catch.

“It just shows that we have trust in each other and he expects me to make the play,” Smith said. “And exactly what I’m going to do.”

The record brought a personal moment, too. In a separate interview with WBNS 10, Smith said he knew the catch had put him at the Ohio State mark.

“Yeah, I knew on that catch that I tied it, and it was mine at that point,” Smith said. “I’m very excited to have that record.”

After the game, Smith also went over to greet fans. He said their support is part of why he plays.

“I love the fans. I love this. This is why I play this game,” he said. “They spend their hard-earned money to come watch us play, so it’s only right."