Why Luke Fahey Should Still Be the Starter After Loss to USC

Luke Fahey, in his first start for the Ohio State Buckeyes in the loss to USC, was 21-38 passing and threw for 260 yards and a score.

He was able to extend plays with his legs and at least attempt to make a play.

A lot of Ohio State fans may feel he should not be the starter and that maybe Tavion St Clair should get a chance, but I think Fahey did not do as poorly as fans may think.

1. Weather

A big reason that his throwing might have been off was the weather conditions as it poured the entire game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

That already adds to the insane amount of pressure that Fahey was already dealing with coming into the game. It is difficult to throw in the rain, so teams are going to send pressure to force you to make throws on the move, and it is tough for receivers to make catches.

I think if the weather is not as bad, Fahey is able to settle in a lot better to the starting role.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Luke Fahey (13) reacts during the NCAA football game against the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2. Offense productivity

Even though the Buckeyes only scored 18 points, they still generated 464 yards of total offense in the game, to go with 25 first downs.

Ohio State also had 204 rushing yards to go with Fahey's 260 passing yards. Bo Jackson finished with 21 carries for 121 yards, and Jeremiah Smith had 10 catches for 83 yards and a touchdown.

Even with Fahey, the Buckeyes were able to move the football, but just could not punch it in the endzone on some drives throughout the game.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Luke Fahey (13) looks at the scoreboard for a replay during the NCAA football game against the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

3. Defense

This was the biggest issue for the Buckeyes all night, and it was the biggest key coming into the game. This was the first time the Buckeyes had given up 30 points all season, and they had played great teams like Texas and Indiana earlier in the season.

Fahey had a lot of expectations coming into this game, but when the defense is giving up points, it adds more pressure to have to go down and score to keep the team in the game.

Ohio State has had their struggles on defense so far this season but this game the defense needed to step up and allow Fahey to settle in.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day motions during the NCAA football game against the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ryan Day has some stuff to figure out before their next game on whether to keep Fahey or try to go in a different direction with St. Clair.

Ohio State will play against Oregon on Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m.