Game Prediction: No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Mercer Bears

Does our BuckeyesNow staff think Mercer will score against Alabama?

After Alabama man-handled the Miami Hurricanes last week, can you even imagine what this week will look like?

Here's how the BuckeyesNow staff thinks the Tide will do this week:

MECER at ALABAMA – Saturday, 4 p.m.

Spread: Alabama (-53.5)

O/U Total: 60.5

Brendan Gulick: Alabama 63, Mercer 0

The thought of Alabama scoring anything other than touchdowns in this game is a foreign concept to me. I'm sure Alabama will pull it's starters early on to try and stay healthy, but the players on the bottom of the Tide's depth chart are running circles around Mercer.

I wouldn't go as far as to say this is a Bishop Sycamore situation ... Mercer is a real school and those kids are actually getting a real education. They're also going to get absolutely smacked on Saturday.

If you're betting on this game, you might want to consider talking to someone.

Andrew Lind: Alabama 49, Mercer 3

The question isn’t whether Alabama will win the game, but rather if they’ll cover. Of course, the Crimson Tide will be able to whatever they want offensively against the Bears, while the defense should force a few turnovers.

But assuming head coach Nick Saban wants to keep his team healthy for next week’s game at Florida, the starters won’t play very far into the second quarter. And with quarterback Bryce Young off the field, they struggle to cover the ridiculous spread.

Brett Hiltbrand: Alabama 56, Mercer 0

It's FCS week in SEC country, a check-cashing tradition unlike any other where six figure deposits outweigh the health and well-being of both players and FCS teams' seasons at large. Truly don't know which side is worse. Zero-sum game. Saban doesn't care about your feelings.

Caleb Spinner: Alabama 62, Mercer 7

I don’t really know what else to say other than this game will be an absolute one-sided show ending with the Crimson Tide on top by a million. Okay maybe not a million, but you get the idea. Let’s give Mercer seven points just in case they score when Alabama brings in their third-string lineup.

