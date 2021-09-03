Game Prediction: No. 1 Alabama  vs. No. 14 Miami

Here's a look at how the BuckeyesNow staff thinks Saturday afternoon's showdown is going to go.

Last time Alabama took the field in January, it's offensive firepower was just too much for the Buckeyes to handle in the national championship game. While Mac Jones, Najee Harris, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle are no longer donning the Crimson, the Tide are loaded again this year and at No. 1 in the country for a reason.

Here's how the BuckeyesNow staff expects this game to go:

Brendan Gulick: Alabama 45, Miami 17

I realize Miami has a good team and they're knocking on the door of being as good as they once were regularly. But I have a difficult time thinking this Miami team is capable of pulling off a win of this magnitude early in the season.

I expect Bryce Young to have a few head-slap moments similar to C.J. Stroud for the Buckeyes in his first start on Thursday night, but ultimately I think the Tide roll in this one.

Andrew Lind: Alabama 45, Miami 17

Simply put, I’m not betting against Alabama head coach Nick Saban in a neutral-site season opener, especially against a team that has nowhere near as much talent as his Crimson Tide.

I am interested in seeing how Miami quarterback D’Eriq King performs, not only because he’s an electric player when healthy, but I think his ability to make plays through the air and on the ground could help provide a blueprint to dethroning Alabama.

That said, I expect his counterpart, Bryce Young, to have a terrific first start, which will include a pair of touchdown passes to Ohio State transfer wide receiver Jameson Williams. It’ll just be another game in the Crimson Tide’s march back to the national title game.

Adam Prescott: Alabama 37, Miami 23

Saban’s bunch always reloads, but I have a sneaky feeling this one somehow stays inside the number of 17 (maybe a backdoor cover at the end). Assuming full health, Miami actually has the QB edge in this game. Alabama linebacker Christian Harris will present enough problems, however, to make sure the Crimson Tide remain on top. It’s now been exactly 20 years since Miami’s last national title.

Brett Hiltbrand: Alabama 41, Miami 17

When you Google "Alabama Miami" four of the first few suggested articles were going out of their way to tell us why 'Alabama may struggle against Miami' which makes me think the Hurricanes have no chance.

Three touchdowns might be much but until the U joins Texas as 'back,' I'm out on ever picking them against competent competition.

Eddie Marotta: Alabama 49, Miami 13

Let's be real here... Alabama's not starting the 2021 season 0-1. Yes, they consistently have one of the greatest roster turnovers in college football on a yearly basis, and with their quarterback, running back, top two receivers and several offensive lineman being new faces in their starting lineup this year, this team will look very different than the team that beat the Buckeyes in the National Championship game a few months ago.

Regardless, Bryce Young steps into the starting QB role for this team and has shown promise in the limited playing time he's had, but in all actuality, very few teams can match up with the talent and coaching that is across the line of scrimmage when they face-off with the Crimson Tide. I don't care if it's Joe Schmo out there at QB, odds are he's a five-star recruit, and Nick Saban will show you exactly how to use him.

Alabama rolls in this one.

Caleb Spinner: Alabama 55, Miami 6

Apparently the line “Because it’s Alabama” isn’t adequate justification for my score prediction, so how about some numbers. Alabama’s average margin of victory over their 14 games was 28 points (21 in their three postseason games). Through 11 games last season (to Dec. 22nd, 2020), Alabama led the SEC in 11 different stat categories, including first downs, pass efficiency (for both offense and defense), and scoring (again, both offense and defense).

To be fair, the Crimson Tide will be without their Big 3 of QB Mac Jones, RB Najee Harris, and WR DeVonta Smith, but given the history of excellence the ‘Bama football program sports, with three Heisman Trophy winners and five finalists since 2009, it’s safe to assume new talent will fill these empty shoes beginning right off the rip in Week 1.

