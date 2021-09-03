Game Prediction: No. 9 Notre Dame vs. Florida State

Notre Dame lost it's quarterback and one of it's top defensive players in Ian Book and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah from last year's College Football Playoff team. Florida State needs to show significant improvement on the defensive side of the ball if they want to make a run at an ACC title.

Here's what the BuckeyesNow staff thinks about another big season-opening matchup with CFP implications.

Brendan Gulick: Notre Dame 37, Florida State 20

I generally like Notre Dame's team this year and I'm a big fan of Marcus Freeman. I think their defense is going to be much better this season and they'll start with a good showing on that side of the ball this weekend.

Jack Coan isn't Ian Book, but he's a very good quarterback who has some legitimate experience to lean on. I don't think we'll see any nerves from him Week 1.

Florida State appears to have a decent team, but I think Sunday night is about something much bigger. The Seminoles are honoring the late, great Bobby Bowden before the game and it's going to be an emotionally charged night in Tallahassee.

Notre Dame is a much more talented team, but I think Florida State hangs in there for most of the game before giving up a late score to reflect a slightly less competitive final score.

Andrew Lind: Notre Dame 23, Florida State 17

This was perhaps the toughest game for me to predict.

On one hand, the last two meetings between these teams weren’t exactly close, with Notre Dame winning both in blowout fashion. On the other, this will be an extremely emotional game for Florida State, which will be celebrating the life of legendary coach Bobby Bowden, who passed away last month.

I don’t think that will be enough for the Seminoles to win the game because the simply lack the talent to pull the upset, but I do think it could create an atmosphere that causes issues for new Fighting Irish (and Wisconsin transfer) quarterback Jack Coan, who I don’t believe is anywhere as good as the departed Ian Book.

Adam Prescott: Notre Dame 30, Florida State 31



This game had almost 1,000 yards of total offense last year, and I expect another semi-shootout to develop (late) under the lights in Tallahassee. Veteran QB Jack Coan, a grad transfer from Wisconsin, is steady and gives the Irish nice leadership after the departure of Ian Book. FSU’s Jordan Travis is a dual-threat guy that can hurt you with his legs (600 rushing yards in under eight full games last year). In a surprising upset, the underdog Seminoles not only cover the touchdown… but somehow win outright.



Brett Hiltbrand: Notre Dame 35, Florida State 24

Blowout or all-timer, that's what we get when Notre Dame and Florida State play. There happens to be very little in the middle which is fascinating context to this matchup.

The Bobby Bowden tributes will come thick and fast over the next month and change, deservedly so. That alone makes this game worth checking out.

That might be the only reason. Florida State is a shell of it's former self - which is a shame. Notre Dame are the biggest imposters in college football. Come for the Bowden tributes and Doak Campbell being an outstanding atmosphere.

Eddie Marotta: Notre Dame 27, Florida State 13

Florida State finished last season 3-6, and with nearly 75% of the Seminoles roster being composed of freshmen and sophomores during their 2020 campaign, they look to build on the (not-so-great) experience their roster accumulated. Notre Dame has lost some key pieces to their recent success, and while they won't be the powerhouse they proved to be for much of 2020, this isn't a game they get tripped up on. Brian Kelly will have the Fighting Irish ready to play, and Florida State just isn't talented enough to bridge the gap. Notre Dame starts 1-0, but it may not be a precursor for future success in 2021.

Caleb Spinner: Notre Dame 35, Florida State 17

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are a good football team. Even though the Irish have a rocky past when it comes to the playoffs, the Irish almost always boast a strong record at the end of each season. The regular season is where Coach Brian Kelly’s team shine brighter than their helmets, and you won’t see anything less in this game. Florida State uses home advantage to score a pair of touchdowns, but the Irish stay true to form and defeat the Seminoles on their own turf.

-----

Be sure to check out our brand new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Instant Analysis: Buckeyes Escape Minnesota Thanks to Explosive Offense

Ohio State Outlasts Minnesota in Season-Opening Shootout

Game Observations: Ohio State Offense vs. Minnesota

Game Observations: Ohio State Defense vs. Minnesota

Miyan Williams Races 71 Yards for First Career Ohio State Touchdown

Watch Ohio State Quarterback C.J. Stroud Throw First Career Touchdown Pass

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook