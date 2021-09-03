Game Prediction: No. 17 Indiana vs. No. 18 Iowa

Here's a look at how the BuckeyesNow staff thinks Saturday afternoon's Big Ten showdown is going to go.

Saturday is a critical day in the Big Ten, with two huge matchups that could go a long way in determining who is still in the hunt for a league title late in the season. When the Penn State and Wisconsin game at noon Eastern time on FOX is over, flip over to Big Ten Network to watch this awesome Week 1 matchup between Indiana and Iowa.

Are the Hoosiers for real? Or was last year just a bit lucky? Iowa is typically one of the most consistent teams in the Big Ten, and yet remarkably they've only played for the Big Ten title once (2015 vs. Michigan State).

The BuckeyesNow staff will be locked in on this game for sure. Here's how they predict it will play out.

Brendan Gulick: Indiana 34, Iowa 22

I have been admiring Tom Allen and what he's building at Indiana from afar and continue to be impressed with everything I hear and see coming out of his program. Iowa's veteran secondary is going to present a challenge for Indiana QB Michael Penix Jr., but that kid is the real deal. He's got a couple of his best weapons returning and I think Indiana is going to be a serious push for a conference title this year.

Iowa has to win this game to potentially avoid what they did last year - open the season with consecutive losses. They've got No. 7 Iowa State next on the schedule and really don't want to put themselves behind the 8-ball the way they did last season. Spencer Petras looked far better in the second half of the year, but I'm not sure the Hawkeyes have what it takes to pull off an early season sneaky-good game for a national audience.

Andrew Lind: Indiana 21, Iowa 24

Similarly, Saturday’s matchup between Iowa and Indiana will go a long way in showing which program has a legitimate shot at winning their respective divisions within the Big Ten.

The Hoosiers return quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and wide receiver Ty Fryfogle, who absolutely torched Ohio State’s defense last season. But the Hawkeyes are always solid on defense and the game is in Iowa City, which is not an easy place to play whatsoever.

Iowa suffered a pair of losses to open last season but was playing about as well as anyone in the conference down the stretch. I think that carries over into this fall, too.

Adam Prescott: Indiana 17, Iowa 23

The public, which typically loves offense, has bet this spread down from six down to four… presenting better value on the Hawkeyes. Indiana can move fast and efficiently, but Iowa can also grind you down in such a frustrating and methodical manner. Give me first team All-Big Ten running back Tyler Goodson to help control possession and allow the home team’s will to be imposed. The Kinnick Wave is maybe the coolest tradition in college football.

Brett Hiltbrand: Indiana 31, Iowa 24

Indiana should win this game, right? All we're hearing about this team is how the Hoosiers are a threat (THREAT!) to Ohio State this season. Read that sentence again.

They should win. They're supposed to win. But Kinnick is not an easy place to play and that will always be a factor. So is Kirk Ferentz coaching which is always unfortunate for the Hawkeyes.

Eddie Marotta: Indiana 17, Iowa 20

Two teams that are always a tough outing match up in their season kick-off at Kinnick Stadium -- and the later point is a major factor in this game. Iowa City is traditionally one of the harder playing environments in the nation, and with a packed house for the first time in over 16 months, the Hawkeye-faithful will be bringing the heat.

Indiana gets their starting QB Michael Penix Jr. back after tearing his ACL last season, and he was on a tear for the Hoosiers, even though their results wouldn't show that. Home field advantage is my tipping point in a game where both teams stack up fairly evenly, and I'm giving the nod to Iowa, who wins their season opener in front of the home crowd.

Caleb Spinner: Indiana 24, Iowa 17

Indiana head coach Tom Allen has built something special in Bloomington, and if you ask me, this is the year where it all comes to a head. Coming off a year in which the Hoosiers were snubbed from the Big Ten Championship after the conference reversed it’s game requirement for Ohio State, the Crimson and Cream have more reason than ever to enter the 2021-22 season with a chip on their shoulder.

Quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. returns to lead an offense with three of Big Ten Network’s Top-15 Best Players in the conference: No. 8 WR Ty Fryfogle, No. 10 Penix, and No. 13 Micah McFadden. However, the team with the No. 1 player on that list is … Iowa (OL Tyler Linderbaum). This game between No. 17 and No. 18 in the polls will be close, but I believe Indiana’s revenge mindset towards the Big Ten will put them over the Hawkeyes when all is said and done.

