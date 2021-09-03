Game Prediction: No. 19 Penn State vs. No. 12 Wisconsin

Here's a look at how the BuckeyesNow staff thinks Saturday afternoon's Big Ten showdown is going to go.

After Wisconsin and Penn State both had pretty miserable seasons in 2020, each is looking to get off on the right foot in 2021. This is a game with huge Big Ten Championship implications right out of the gate.

Wisconsin has been arguably the most consistent team in the West the last 10 years. Penn State has consistently given the Buckeyes more challenging games than any other team in league. Could either of them be bound for Indianapolis in December?

Here's how the BuckeyesNow staff expects this game to go:

Brendan Gulick: Penn State 27, Wisconsin 31

The only thing that seemed to get in Wisconsin's way last year is CoVID-19. It was awfully disappointing to see their season come to a screeching halt the way it, considering they're among the most consistent programs in America.

I'm giving to edge to Wisconsin in this one in a very close game. There's a decent chance of rain, but otherwise the weather shouldn't be too bad. Camp Randall is as difficult a place to play for a visiting team as anywhere in the league. I think with fans finally being allowed back, that place is going to be ROCKING.

I also think Graham Mertz is going to be the biggest breakout star in the league this year (outside of a guy wearing the Scarlet and Gray). I love his toughness and I think he's going to have a great season.

Penn State should be a better team this year, but I think they lose a tough game to open the year.

Andrew Lind: Penn State 24, Wisconsin 28

Both programs are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2020 season, and while I think Penn State is the biggest threat to Ohio State’s Big Ten title hopes, I give Wisconsin the edge in this matchup because it’s being played in Madison.

Both quarterbacks are talented, especially Badgers signal-caller Graham Mertz, who has all of the tools to be a first-round pick. But like Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford, he can also be inconsistent at times.

With that, I expect both trans to rely heavily on the running game, with Wisconsin’s Jalen Berger out-dueling Penn State’s Noah Cain and scoring the game-winning touchdown late.

Adam Prescott: Penn State 23, Wisconsin 27

A relative toss-up that will likely, in true Big Ten fashion, come down to some type of field goal or weird defensive stand. Both teams are looking to respond after very odd, rough seasons. Camp Randall “jumps around” as Graham Mertz makes a few more plays than Sean Clifford… who threw eight interceptions over PSU’s last five games to end 2020. Nittany Lions might cover, but the Badgers emerge on the field.

Brett Hiltbrand: Penn State 34, Wisconsin 31



Remember Mike Yurcich's cup of coffee with Ohio State in 2019? He was the Buckeyes passing game coordinator that season - a season that should have ended in a national championship appearance if not for the world class grand larceny committed by refs against Clemson in the playoff semi-final.

Yurcich is now the offensive coordinator at Penn State and he's got the quarterback to make some stuff happen in Sean Clifford. I mean, Clifford said he was "the most confident quarterback in the country" the other day which is, uh, quite the statement. Wisky looked good until COVID drilled them last season.

Good game?

Eddie Marotta: Penn State 24, Wisconsin 28

This is a match-up that has great intrigue for Big Ten audiences. Both teams are coming off of underwhelming abbreviated seasons where their expectations outweighed their on-field performances, especially in the case of Penn State. For Wisconsin, losing Jack Coan due to COVID-19 protocols looked to derail their season, but Graham Mertz showed flashes of greatness as a true freshman.

With Coan gone this year, it's Mertz' job to lose, and as he looks to find consistency in his performance, Penn State will be a great early season test for the young quarterback. I think he gets the job done for them in week one, and the Badgers take down the Nittany Lions to open their season on a bright note from the comfort of Camp Randall Stadium.

Caleb Spinner: Penn State 13, Wisconsin 28

This may be my must-watch college football game of the week. Both the Badgers and the Nittany Lions are battling for the second spot in the Big Ten (behind Ohio State), and this game is a perfect opportunity to prove to the conference why you deserve that respect.

Last season Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz became the first freshman quarterback to start a season opener for the Badgers since 1978, in a game which saw the young quarterback complete 95.2% of his passes (20-of-21) for 248 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Penn State on the other hand had a rough season last year, but can look forward to another year with quarterback Sean Clifford and RB Keyvone Lee, their leading rusher. I see Wisconsin coming out strong and Penn State struggling to answer.

