Game Prediction: No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels

Nick Saban has never lost to a former assistant ... can Lane Kiffin at the Rebels finally break that streak?

Two massive SEC games this weekend: a defensive battle expected between Georgia and Arkansas and some serious offensive fireworks likely to ensue with Alabama and Ole Miss. Not too many teams look capable of beating Alabama this year, but the Rebels just might be.

Here's what our staff is expecting on Saturday in Tuscaloosa!

OLE MISS at ALABAMA – Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Spread: Alabama (14.5)

O/U Total: 79.5

Brendan Gulick: Ole Miss 43, Alabama 42

I think this is finally the year. I wasn't sure it would ever happen, but something tells me this is the week. Before the season started (and even after Week 1), I don't think I was ready to predict this ... but this week, a former Nick Saban-assistant-turned-head-coach is going to beat his old boss.

Some day, the Tide are going to lose a regular season game again. Why not this week? Ole Miss has a fabulous group offensively, they lead the nation in scoring and total yards with a balanced attack, and they've got absolutely nothing to lose. Outside of their building, how many people really expect them to win this game?

I think they learn enough from the blueprint that Florida provided from a near win over Alabama a couple weeks ago. This has been one whacky, vulnerable college football season so far and I see Ole Miss throwing in the biggest wrinkle yet! Give me the Rebels on a late 2-point conversion. This just might be the biggest win of Lane Kiffin's career.

Andrew Lind: Alabama 45, Ole Miss 35

Every time these two teams get together, it feels like a shootout waiting to happen, and last year’s meeting was no exception, with Alabama winning in Oxford, 63-48.

The Rebels once again have a high-flying offense and lead the nation with 52.7 points and 635.7 yards per game, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see quarterback Matt Corral use this game as a springboard to a Heisman Trophy. The key to pulling an upset will be avoiding costly mistakes against a Crimson Tide defense with a plus-five turnover margin.

In the end, Alabama’s offensive attack will be too much for Ole Miss. Expect Ohio State transfer wide receiver Jameson Williams to have another big game and cement his status as a Heisman contender instead.

Caleb Spinner: Ole Miss 24, Alabama 18

That’s right, folks: the Crimson Tide will be 4-1 at the end of Saturday. The Crimson Tide almost fell to an SEC opponent earlier this year in the Florida Gators, and I think facing the Ole Miss Rebels (another conference contender), it’ll finally prove too much for Saban’s crew.

Ole Miss is more efficient on the ground in terms of average yards per carry (6.2 to ‘Bama’s 4.8), which I believe will be the deciding factor in this game. Ole Miss shocks the world in a low scoring contest, 24-18.

