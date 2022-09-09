Two of the all-time stories football programs in college football history meet for the 10th time ever this weekend as the top-ranked team in the sport travels to the Lonestar state. Alabama is fresh off a thumping of Utah State and Texas beat up ULM last week, so both teams are off to a good start.

It's been a while since they last played, dating back to the BCS National Championship Game in January 2010. And of course, given that Texas is heading to the SEC, this could become a more regular happenstance. But in the meantime, it's still a rare matchup against two teams with huge, national fan bases.

Nick Saban is 25-5 against his former assistants, but those two losses have come in the last three meetings when Jimbo Fisher and Kirby Smart both beat the Tide. Steve Sarkisian credits Saban with saving his coaching career. Could he say thank you by pulling off the biggest upset of the year so far?

As our crew keeps an eye on several other big programs around the country that could end up as potential CFP foes for Ohio State, here's what the BuckeyesNow staff expects when the heavily-favored Tide come to Austin.

What's the betting line for Alabama vs. Texas?

ALABAMA at TEXAS – Saturday, 12:00 p.m.

Spread: Alabama (-20) on SI Sportsbook

O/U Total: 65

Alabama vs. Texas Predictions

Brendan Gulick: Alabama 42, Texas 24

I'm not sure I expect this game to get as ugly as others around the country are predicting, but I have no doubt Alabama is the superior team.

I'm watching this game with keen interest on Quinn Ewers' performance. How can the incredibly hyped young phenom QB perform against easily the toughest defense he's faced in his life to-date?

Andrew Lind: Alabama 45, Texas 17

Earlier this week, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said that Saturday's game against Alabama would not define his program. It will show far they have to go to be nationally relevant, though.

Sure, the Longhorns have talented players like running back Bijan Robinson and wide receiver Xavier Worthy. But the Crimson Tide are two deep on talent by comparison, and they'll pull away with ease in the third quarter.

Caleb Spinner: Alabama 42, Texas 17

The Longhorns had a great showing against ULM last weekend, but the Warhawks and the No. 1 Crimson Tide are two very different teams. Alabama shutout the Utah State Aggies 55-0 to open their season, and looked absolutely unstoppable. Quarterback Bryce Young, the reigning Heisman-Trophy winner, threw for five touchdowns, 195 yards and added 100 more on the ground.

Quinn Ewers proved to be reliable under center for the Longhorns, but Texas’ favoritism of running back Bijan Robinson and tight-end Ja’Tavion Sanders has no doubt been noted by the ‘Bama defense. I think the Tide covers the spread and rolls to victory.

