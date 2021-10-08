Game Prediction: No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks, No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels

Two great teams in the SEC fighting for a chance to perhaps play on New Year's Day meet this weekend in Oxford. Which side will rebound from last week's defeat?

Two very good teams coming off tough losses last week meet in Oxford with hopes of still qualifying for a New Year's Six Bowl. Even after last week's loss to Alabama, the Rebels still sport the nation's No. 4 ranked offense and No. 5 scoring offense. But the Arkansas defense - which admittedly took a bit of a thumping last week - is still statistically one of the best in all of college football.

This has a chance to be one of the best games anywhere in America this weekend!

ARKANSAS at OLE MISS – Saturday, 12 p.m.

Spread: Ole Miss (-5.0)

O/U Total: 66.5

Brendan Gulick: Ole Miss 38, Arkansas 28

I have been backing Barry Odom and the Arkansas defense throughout the beginning of this season and I'm not about to back down from that. He's getting the most out of that group and the Razorbacks are one of the best teams in America that it feels like nobody is talking about.

That said, I also think Ole Miss is crazy talented offensively and I think their defense will be good enough this weekend to squeak out a win. Yes, Georgia's defense shut out Arkansas last weekend and Ole Miss isn't quite on that same level as the Bulldogs' defense. But I do think Ole Miss can slow down Arkansas enough to come away with a win that covers the spread.

Andrew Lind: Ole Miss 35, Arkansas 24

Both the Razorbacks and Rebels would like to forget last weekend, as they were blown out by Georgia and Alabama, respectively. This game offers the chance for one of the programs to bounce back, while the other will be left wondering how things went wrong so quickly.

On one hand, I believe Arkansas’ experience against one of the toughest schedules in the country to this point will help them in this game. On the other hand, Ole Miss’ offensive attack might be too potent to keep up with.

Brett Hiltbrand: Ole Miss 35, Arkansas 20

Arkansas has been a spread monster this season with the lone exception of their previous game against Georgia and despite that harsh return to reality, I like the Hogs mostly because of Lane Kiffin's consistent insistence of getting in his own way. Homie forgot to plug in the microwave last week against Bama so we're once again left with classic Kiffin - all talk, no pop. Pig Sooie!

Caleb Spinner: Ole Miss 35, Arkansas 28

I feel like my previous picks have been boring since they’ve all went with the rankings, so this one I’ll shake it up. Ole Miss has been a dominant team so far this year. The Rebels are my choice to beat the Razorbacks, even though Ole Miss fell to the Crimson Tide by 21 last weekend. I believe the Rebels will bounce back against a really good SEC opponent, and wash that bad taste out of their mouths with a win in Week 5.

-----

Be sure to check out our brand new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

How to Watch: No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes Vs. Maryland Terrapins

Ohio State S Jantzen Dunn Suffered Long-Term Injury Against Rutgers

Jack Sawyer Believes Ohio State's Freshman Class "Going To Be Scary" In Future

Ohio State DE J.T. Tuimoloau Exceeding Personal Expectations As Freshman

Former Ohio State QB Terrelle Pryor Arrested, Charged With Simple Assault

Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson Added To Maxwell Award Watch List

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook