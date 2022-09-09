Game Prediction: No. 9 Baylor Bears vs. No. 21 BYU Cougars

A rematch after last year's fun game in Waco pins the top-10 ranked Baylor Bears against No. 21 BYU in Provo on Saturday night. Jaren Hall and Blake Shapen are terrific QB's and both have shown the ability to carry the offense. Who will make the big play on Saturday when the game is on the line late?

What's the betting line for Baylor vs. BYU?

BAYLOR at BYU – Saturday, 10:15 p.m.

Spread: BYU (-4) on SI Sportsbook

O/U Total: 53.5

Baylor vs. BYU Predictions

Brendan Gulick: BYU 31, Baylor 27

True college football fans should LOVE this game. This is man ball - a couple of programs built on toughness and ones that will soon be league foes in the Big XII. BYU dropped last year's game between these two in Waco, but I think BYU is a better team this year.

I love Blake Shapen and he's coming off a big performance last week. BYU has fared okay against ranked teams (6-8 in their last 14 under Coach Sitake). But I think this game will be won based on which offensive line plays better and I have a hunch it's going to be a party in Provo this weekend.

Andrew Lind: BYU 31, Baylor 28

The only game this weekend between ranked opponents gives us a matchup between future Big XII foes. And it will also show the other teams in the conference how difficult it is to win in Provo.

The Bears are the more talented and better-coached team, and last season's 38-24 victory in Waco should give them confidence. But a hostile environment will create a late turnover that turns into a game-winning field goal for the Cougars.

Caleb Spinner: Baylor 28, BYU 24

Both the Bears and Cougars opened their schedules with tune-up games last weekend, to reference “The Longest Yard.” Both quarterbacks were phenomenal, each throwing for over 200 yards and two touchdowns.

Baylor’s Blake Shapen stood out to me however, with his 85 percent completion percentage and lack of an interception, both of which cannot be said for BYU’s Jaren Hall. It is hard to deny how good BYU is on the ground though, with running back Christopher Brooks being the only non-quarterback on either team to finish with over 100 yards.

But this gives a clear target for Baylor in terms of from where the production comes, and I believe their defense is too good to allow for Brooks to have a repeat performance or let someone else to take his place.

