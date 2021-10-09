    • October 9, 2021
    Game Prediction: No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 18 Auburn Tigers

    Georgia has absolutely looked like a CFP team so far this year. Can Auburn put their hopes in jeopardy?
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Georgia is putting up quite the fight in the argument for which school has the best team in the country right now. Alabama is Alabama ... but the Junkyard Dogs are for real. This team has awfully big goals. They couldn't possibly pitch a third straight SEC shut out ... could they?!

    GEORGIA at AUBURNSaturday, 3:30 p.m.
    Spread: Georgia (-14.5)
    O/U Total: 46.0

    Brendan Gulick: Georgia 42, Auburn 10

    Back-to-back shut outs in the SEC is awfully hard to pull off. Georgia has honestly impressed me a bit more than Alabama so far this year, probably because I'm getting used to seeing Alabama do what they do.

    It feels like it doesn't really matter who plays quarterback for Georgia right now. J.T. Daniels, Stetson Bennett, Carson Beck ... they're all getting it done. And with the defense playing like they are?! Good luck to Auburn.

    Seriously though, I don't think Auburn has what it takes to knock out the Bulldogs. Auburn is a very good team, but Georgia's defensive production has been next-level. They've literally given up one touchdown in the last 20 quarters. One touchdown ... I don't care who you've played, that's bananas.

    Andrew Lind: Georgia 35, Auburn 21

    This rivalry game has been pretty one-sided as of late, with the Bulldogs winning 13 of the last 13 meetings with the Tigers. But then again, Auburn proved with last week’s win at LSU, where it hadn’t won since 1999, that streaks are meant to be broken and trends are meant to end.

    That said, the uncertainty at quarterback will make it difficult for the Tigers to upset the Bulldogs, who are playing just as well as – if not better than – anyone in the country, especially defensively. The crowd will keep Auburn in it early, but Georgia will slowly take over the game in the trenches and pull away in the fourth quarter.

    Ryan Day Thinks Ohio State Is “A Very Different Team” Than It Was At Start Of Season

    Brett Hiltbrand: Georgia 31, Auburn 14

    The quote from Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil always seems appropriate when talking about this game: "rule number one - always stick around for one more drink. That's when things happen. That's when you find out everything you want to know."

    There is something inherently southern when this game is played - something weird or cool or awkward always happens. Getting the full CBS treatment can only add to the atmosphere. Pour one more and watch Bo Nix do something fun and/or insane. The one thing about the south and football that's true all the time: you're guaranteed entertainment. 

    Caleb Spinner: Georgia 49, Auburn 32

    Georgia really impressed me last week by shutting out then-No. 8 Arkansas. The Auburn Tigers are a great one-loss team, however I don’t think they’ll be able to stand up to the might of the Bulldogs this weekend. The Tigers barely snuck past unranked LSU last weekend, so a matchup against a strong ranked opponent will most-likely prove to be too much for them, just like it was in Week 3 against then-No. 10 Penn State.

    Game Prediction: No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 18 Auburn Tigers

