Game Prediction: No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at Florida Gators

Georgia is absolutely dominating teams, but can they do it on the road against a Gators team with a high upside?

Georgia's defense is probably the most praise-worthy unit in the country this year, but their offense hasn't achieved at quite the same level. This week, the No. 1 team in the country plays a Florida team that's had some great moments and some really frustrating ones.

This has the potential to be one of the SEC's most fun games of the year, but will it play out that way?

Here's how the BuckeyesNow staff thinks things will play out:

GEORGIA at FLORIDA – Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Brendan Gulick: Georgia 35, Florida 24

After Georgia ripped off three straight wins over their neighbors to the South from 2017-2019, Florida knocked off the Bulldogs last year in a pretty convincing win. But I'm not quite sure we're in for a similar story this season.

That said, I think this game has a chance to be competitive for awhile. With the exception of Arkansas, Georgia hasn't really beaten up a team that has a great offense. The Gators are racking up yards like crazy and I think they're going to move the ball. The question is can they get it in the end zone often enough? I say no - Georgia's defense is too athletic and they'll make enough good plays offensively to hold off a Florida team that is probably better than it's record indicates.

Andrew Lind: Georgia 31, Florida 20

For all of the praise Georgia’s defense receives, I’m still not sold on the offense. The never-ending question of whether J.T. Daniels or Stetson Bennett will start feels like it will eventually catch up to the Bulldogs. Will it be this weekend, though? I’m not sure.

Florida is also dealing with a quarterback issue, though it’s not brought on by injury like Georgia’s situation. If the the Gators stick with Anthony Richardson throughout this game, he could pose a threat on the ground and extend drives, something teams have struggled to do against the Bulldogs this season. We’ll know early on how this will go.

Brett Hiltbrand: Georgia 31, Florida 13

Georgia is 5-2-0 against the spread this season and that defense remains intoxicatingly fun to watch. Dan Mullen is probably on the hot seat now after losing two weeks ago to an LSU team that has to beat one of the following three teams to get bowl eligible this season: at Alabama, Arkansas, Texas A&M. The Gators are explosive at times and equally self-destructive which plays right into Kirby Smart's hands. Lose this game and the Dawgs win the Florida recruiting battle for the next two years.

Caleb Spinner: Georgia 35, Florida 20

Georgia is the favorite in this bout, as they should be. The Bulldogs are ranked the best team in the country, and that’s most attributable to running back Zamir White and tight end Brock Bowers, whom together account for almost 42% of Georgia’s touchdowns this season. Florida gave Alabama a run for their money a few weeks back, but haven’t caught my eye too much since then, except for maybe their crushing win over Vanderbilt. Still, the Bulldogs are an entirely different animal, one I believe that is out of Florida’s weight class.

