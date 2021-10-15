Game Prediction: No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs vs. Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky is having their best season in decades, but they are going up against the best defense in college football this weekend.

Saturday's matchup in Athens pins two unbeatens against one another. The difference? One had astronomically high expectations this year and the other one snuck up on most college football fans. But don't sleep on these Wildcats any longer. Can they possibly beat the mighty Georgia Bulldogs in Athens on Sunday and turn all of college football officially on its head?

KENTUCKY at GEORGIA – Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Spread: Georgia (-22.5)

O/U Total: 44.5

Brendan Gulick: Georgia 31, Kentucky 14

Georgia's uncertainty at quarterback hasn't held them back this year, which is the sign of a remarkably talented team. How many other teams in the country could overcome what they have in that position? JT Daniels and Stetson Bennett have done a great job and the Bulldogs defense continues to impress.

I like Kentucky a lot and I think they're a New Year's Six Bowl contender. But I have a hard time seeing them beating Georgia on the road. Will Levis has been fantastic this season, but I don't think he's seen a defense quite as good as this one. I like Kentucky to narrowly cover the spread in a game that never feels truly within reach.

Andrew Lind: Georgia 31, Kentucky 24

There’s not a single defense in the country playing better than the Bulldogs right now, but the Wildcats are strong on that side of the ball, too, allowing just 17.5 points per game. That will be the first real test since the season opener against Clemson for whoever is under center for Georgia.

That said, Kentucky is going to need an all-time game of quarterback Will Levis in order to pull the upset. He has the weapons to do it in wide receivers Wan’Dale Robinson and Josh Ali, who will look to score the first offensive touchdown in the first half against Georgia all season. If only the game was at home…

Caleb Spinner: Georgia 45, Kentucky 20

It’s always entertaining when two undefeated teams get to square off, but this one shouldn’t be too close of a game. No. 1 Georgia is in a different weight class than No. 11 Kentucky, and that’s reflected in the -22.5 spread (SI Sportsbook). That’s not to say the Wildcats are a bad team, because they aren't. UK defeated a different SEC opponent, the No. 10 Florida Gators, only a couple weeks ago, and lead running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. averages 6.4 yards per carry after 120 attempts. The Bulldogs have bested three ranked teams this season however (two in the top ten), and have a pretty balanced offense that excels both on the ground and in the air. I like Georgia to cover the spread and win this one, 45-20.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ryan Day Would Vote To Eliminate Kickoffs For Player Safety

Ohio State Fans Have Reserved 37 Percent Of Big Ten Championship Tickets

Former Cornerback Marshon Lattimore Named NFC Defensive Player Of The Week

Ohio State OL Thayer Munford Named Semifinalist For Lombardi Award

Smith-Njigba, Chambers, Egbuka Named Ohio State's Players Of The Game

Ohio State's Justin Ahrens, E.J. Liddell, Justice Sueing, Kyle Young Named Captains

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!