Smith-Njigba, Chambers, Egbuka Named Ohio State's Players Of The Game Against Maryland

The three Buckeyes were honored for their individual performances in the victory over the Terrapins.

Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, linebacker Steele Chambers and wide receiver Emeka Egbuka were named the offensive, defensive and special teams players of the game following Ohio State’s 66-17 win over Maryland on Saturday afternoon.

Smith-Njigba, a sophomore from Rockwall, Texas, caught five passes for 103 yards. He combined with senior Chris Olave and junior Garrett Wilson to 307 receiving yards and four touchdowns, leading Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley to say the Buckeyes wide receivers were so open that they looked “like they fell out of airplanes."

Chambers, meanwhile, had his best game after switching from running back to linebacker this offseason, recording a team-high tying seven tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and one quarterback hurry.

“I was really impressed Saturday because here’s what Steele does: He sees, he goes,” defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs said of the redshirt sophomore from Roswell, Ga. “You say, ‘Well, that seems really simple.’ It’s not. Sometimes guys go and then they see. Sometimes they see and then they go. He sees and he goes.”

Last but not least, Egbuka – a freshman from Steilacoom, Wash. – returned four kickoffs for 166 yards, including a 67-yarder in the second quarter that set the offense up in prime field position. The Buckeyes then scored two plays later to go up 28-10.

“I feel like (a touchdown) is definitely coming,” Egbuka said after the game. “It’s something I’ve just got to keep going at, but (there were) amazing blocks overall from my teammates. We know w’ere going to bust one open soon, so I’m just waiting on that.”

Ohio State is off this week but returns to action on Oct. 23 with a trip to Indiana. Kickoff in Bloomington is set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

