Game Prediction: No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs vs. UAB Blazers

Here's what the BuckeyesNow staff is expecting to see from the Bulldogs stingy defense.

Georgia was perhaps the most impressive team in America last week with their season-opening victory over Clemson. What do the Bulldogs have in store for an encore this week against a mid-major?

Here's how the BuckeyesNow staff thinks this one will play out:

UAB at GEORGIA – Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Spread: Georgia (-23.5)

O/U Total: 44

Brendan Gulick: Georgia 38, UAB 10

Georgia is the far better team here on paper, but UAB had a pretty solid season-opening win with a nice defensive showing. Depending on how much these two teams try to run the ball, I could actually see where this game isn't a total blowout if the clock keeps moving. I also expect Georgia's offense to play far better than it did against a great Clemson D last weekend.

There's absolutely no way that Georgia doesn't prevail though - and I'm taking the over.

Andrew Lind: Georgia 24, UAB 13

Georgia will get all of the attention following the season-opening win over Clemson, and rightfully so. But UAB was also impressive, as the Blazers defense allowed just 154 yards of total offense to Jacksonville State.

Of course, the Gamecocks and Bulldogs are two very different levels of competition, but I think UAB could force Georgia into a couple turnovers that keep this game close for three quarters.

Brett Hiltbrand: Georgia 41, UAB 0

Did you see what this defense did to Clemson last week? YEEEESH

Caleb Spinner: Georgia 35, UAB 10

This game shouldn’t even be close. Admittedly Georgia’s production on offense against Clemson was short of my expectations. However, you can’t be too disappointed with a win against the consistent king of the ACC. The Bulldog offense should be in their usual form this week and take care of business in all four quarters.

-----

Be sure to check out our brand new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Selling Jerseys With Names, Numbers Of Current Football Players

K Noah Ruggles Fulfills Late Grandfather's Dream By Playing For Buckeyes

Ohio State Freshman RB TreVeyon Henderson Flashes Potential, Hungry For More

Oregon To Wear New All-White Uniforms Against Ohio State On Sept. 11

Chris Olave Looking Forward To Playing Oregon, His Childhood Dream

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook