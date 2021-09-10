Game Prediction: No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes at No. 9 Iowa State Cyclones

Here's how the BuckeyesNow staff thinks this great rivalry will play out in Ames this weekend.

Both Iowa State and Iowa opened the 2021 season on a positive note. Perhaps the Hawkeyes were the bigger surprise, after they embarrassed highly touted Indiana in a big early season game.

Could the Hawkeyes beat Iowa State for a sixth consecutive time?

IOWA at IOWA STATE – Saturday, 4:30 p.m.

IOWA at IOWA STATE – Saturday, 4:30 p.m.

Spread: Iowa State (-4)

O/U Total: 46

Brendan Gulick: Iowa 23, Iowa State 24

At the beginning of the season, I wasn't particularly high on the Hawkeyes. I think they'll be fine, they're always fine. But I was stunned to see how the buried Indiana last week. With Wisconsin's poor showing at home, Minnesota losing it's best offensive player and Northwestern getting its teeth kicked in by Michigan State, I think the Hawkeyes may have become the early favorites in the Big Ten West.

Iowa State is legit. They didn't play well last week, but Matt Campbell has this program rolling. I think with the game in Ames and with all the momentum the Cyclones' program has right now, I think they finally sneak past their rivals for the first time since 2014. Predicting this one to be an instant classic for these fans.

Andrew Lind: Iowa 23, Iowa State 20

I know it’s only Week 2, but this feels like a season-defining game for these two programs. Iowa could very well use a win as a springboard to a Big Ten West title, while Iowa State could establish itself as a College Football Playoff contender.

The Hawkeyes have won the last five meetings by establishing the run and winning the turnover battle. I expect a fourth-quarter turnover to be the difference in the win over the Cyclones.

Brett Hiltbrand: Iowa 27, Iowa State 20

If you ever get the opportunity to get to Ames to see Iowa State play football, I highly recommend it. They get after it and it's one of the more authentic college football atmospheres. No one is faking it there - die hards only, thanks. Iowa-Iowa State is an underrated rivalry in large part because the two programs sit comfortably around "average" for Power 5 teams.

That changes this go-round because the stakes have never been higher in this rivalry. Both teams are ranked in the Top 10. Jack Trice Stadium is sold out. Let's freaking go. Iowa State looked meh last week but that might be an anomaly, Iowa beat Indiana thanks to the Hoosiers and all their fans apparently overlooking the six games they have before they play Ohio State in late October.

Caleb Spinner: Iowa 24, Iowa State 17

No. 7 Iowa State was underwhelming one Saturday ago, barely defending their home turf against Northern Illinois. The six-point win was concerning to me, especially given the amount of points Iowa posted in their home game against Indiana. The Hawkeyes looked impressive against the Hoosiers, and I see no reason the confidence from that blow-out win won’t carry over into this week. I don’t believe the spread for this game is too far off, other than of course it needs flipped around to favor the Hawkeyes, but I see this being a little wider of a final.

