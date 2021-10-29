Skip to main content
    October 29, 2021
    Game Prediction: No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats at Mississippi State Bulldogs

    Will Rogers and Will Levis have both had really nice seasons. Which of the two will be the hero on Saturday night?
    Kentucky's hopes of getting to the SEC title game probably died with a loss to Georgia, but they're still very much in the picture for a New Year's Six game. Mississippi State comes back home after pounding Vanderbilt last weekend and will look to play spoiler.

    Here's how the BuckeyesNow staff thinks things will play out:

    KENTUCKY at MISSISSIPPI STATE Saturday, 7:00 p.m.
    Spread: Mississippi State (-1)
    O/U Total: 47

    Brendan Gulick: Mississippi State 24, Kentucky 21

    I think these two teams are very much on equal footing this year and this has a chance to be a great game. Kentucky is coming off a bye after losing to Georgia, while Mississippi State had a ho-hum last weekend against Vanderbilt. MSU is very difficult to run the ball against I think they're going to play with a ton of confidence this week because of the beatdown they put on Vandy last weekend. I love Kentucky's progress as a program, but I think they have a setback this week. MSU upsets a very good Kentucky team and wins a tight one.

    Andrew Lind: Kentucky 21, Mississippi State 17

    We’ll learn a lot about this Kentucky team on Saturday, as the Wildcats are coming off a loss to Georgia two weeks ago and could suffer an emotional hangover from a game where it was clear how superior the Bulldogs were in all phases.

    Mississippi State’s defense is nowhere as good as Georgia’s, but these Bulldogs do pose a significant threat to Kentucky, as they haven’t allowed more than 200 yards on the ground all season. This will be close, with the Wildcats finding the end zone late for the win.

    Brett Hiltbrand: Kentucky 31, Mississippi State 17

    Another SEC game that's basically 50/50 with UK -1.5. They were overmatched against Georgia and there's literally nothing wrong with that. Mark Stoops has done a pretty remarkable job in Lexington and if he keeps recruiting his butt off - like he has with few equals over the last five years - the gap between his team and the top tier of the SEC will get smaller. 

    That idea, by the way, should ring alarm bells for every ACC and Big Ten coach within a day's drive of Big Blue Nation. 

    Caleb Spinner: Kentucky 28, Mississippi State 24

    Wildcat fans should be praying for two things on Saturday: a Kentucky victory and a Georgia loss. UK’s playoff chances ride on their ability to make and win the SEC championship, which like Ole Miss, I think will be tough for them to do. The Wildcats are in the opposite division of the Tide, which makes things a bit easier on them, but still need to hope for the Bulldogs to take a dive somewhere along the line while they keep winning. 

    This weekend’s game against Mississippi State carries a -1.5 spread in favor of the ‘Cats, so it’s projected to be a tight one. If the Wildcats lose this one or any other left on their schedule, it’s bye bye, CFP. Lucky for the Blue and White, I have the Wildcats taking care of business here, 28-24.

