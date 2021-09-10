Game Prediction: Michigan Wolverines vs. Washington Huskies

Here's what the BuckeyesNow staff is anticipating in a big game for two programs that are desperate for a win.

Michigan did what it was supposed to last weekend: beat an in-state, mid-major program and do it handily.

Washington did not.

The Huskies are coming off a pretty rough loss to FCS program Montana, on their home field nonetheless. Michigan can sympathize after having famously lost at home to Appalachian State in 2007.

With two programs that are desperate for some early season momentum, here's what our staff is predicting up at The Big House:

WASHINGTON at MICHIGAN – Saturday, 8 p.m.

Spread: Michigan (-7.0)

O/U Total: 48.5

Brendan Gulick: Michigan 38, Washington 17

The bad news from Ann Arbor this week was about Ronnie Bell's season-ending injury. That's a tough blow for that receivers room, for sure. But I thought Michigan played a little bit better than I expected in Week 1 (despite the opponent) and I liked what I saw from true freshman J.J. McCarthy in the second half. Whether or not he sees time with Cade McNamara this week will be very interesting to me.

Washington's loss was an unmitigated disaster. It's hard enough to travel a long way west-to-east to play a game. Mix in the awful start of the year and I'm taking Michigan to handle it's business.

Andrew Lind: Michigan 31, Washington 21

I don’t think Washington’s season-opening loss to Montana is necessarily reflective of how the Huskies’ season will unfold, but their ineffective offense doesn’t make me think they can go to Ann Arbor and beat Michigan, who looked better than expected in Week 1.

I will be interested in seeing if the Wolverines are able to run as well against a Power 5 defense as they did against Western Michigan, and they’ll need someone to step up with wide receiver Ronnie Bell out for the season if they can’t move it on the ground.

Brett Hiltbrand: Michigan 31, Washington 10

I don't know guys, where is Michigan right now? Things looked fine last week, but they lost their go-to receiver Ronnie Bell to injury. Replacing him will be downright impossible so this team probably has to dial things back slightly to try and get guys down the depth chart reps and confidence.

Washington has a quarterback problem and an offense in need of solutions to problems good teams don't face this early in the season. This matchup looked really good when it went on the schedule a few years ago. Now, not so much.

Caleb Spinner: Michigan 38, Washington 13

The loss of running back Ronnie Bell is certainly concerning for the Wolverines, however Bell is far from the only weapon on this team. In last week’s game against Western Michigan, two different running backs and three different wide receivers scored alongside Bell.

Meanwhile, Washington scored a single touchdown, and it was off a 1-yard scramble from quarterback Dylan Morris (who finished the game with three interceptions and minus 24 yards rushing on four carries). Michigan’s confidence will get a much needed boost this week, and the over looks very attractive for this game.

-----

Be sure to check out our brand new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Selling Jerseys With Names, Numbers Of Current Football Players

K Noah Ruggles Fulfills Late Grandfather's Dream By Playing For Buckeyes

Ohio State Freshman RB TreVeyon Henderson Flashes Potential, Hungry For More

Oregon To Wear New All-White Uniforms Against Ohio State On Sept. 11

Chris Olave Looking Forward To Playing Oregon, His Childhood Dream

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook