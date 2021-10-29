Game Prediction: No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels at No. 18 Auburn Tigers

Two of the best offenses in the country meet for a potential track meet at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

If you like offense, you've probably come to the right place.

Lane Kiffin's Rebels can run-and-gun with the best of 'em across the country, but Auburn certainly hangs its hat on that side of the ball too.

Here's how the BuckeyesNow staff thinks things will play out:

OLE MISS at AUBURN – Saturday, 7:00 p.m.

Spread: Auburn (-2.5)

O/U Total: 66

Brendan Gulick: Ole Miss 41, Auburn 33

If Ole Miss could get out of its own way and stop with all the penalties, this might be a really special season. Instead, it's been just a good year with a team that has potential to play really well. Matt Corral is a rock solid presence and is surging up Heisman voters boards.

I think they'll run the ball well enough on Auburn to control the game and I think Bo Nix has been too hit-or-miss this year to rely on him in a big game. I'm taking the Rebels in a shootout.

Andrew Lind: Ole Miss 34, Auburn 23

Ole Miss is among the nation’s best in scoring and yards per game, so Auburn will have to be at its best offensively to keep up with Matt Corral and company. That will be a tall task, given Bo Nix’s struggles with consistency and the lack of a complementary run game.

Auburn’s defense also doesn’t get much pressure on opposing offenses and hasn’t forced the kind of turnovers that are needed in order to pull an upset like this. The only thing that might keep the Tigers in this is the crowd, which could force Corral into some uncharacteristic mistakes.

Brett Hiltbrand: Ole Miss 31, Auburn 27

Can I interest you in (basically) a classic late October SEC coin flip? I originally had Auburn in this game and then I changed my mind. 24 hours later, I changed it back while keeping the exact same score for those three different considerations. This one will be fun and yet it's terribly positioned directly opposite Penn State/Ohio State. Two TVs are a must.

Caleb Spinner: Ole Miss 33, Auburn 30

Ole Miss is out of the running for a playoff berth if you ask me. The Rebs shouldn’t have too much problem winning out (except for potentially Texas A&M). Where they fall short for me is they would need an SEC championship title, which they won’t even get a shot at assuming Alabama doesn’t lose sometime between now and the end of the season. I still think the Rebels are a fantastic team with an amazing quarterback (Matt Corral), and will most definitely find themselves playing in a major bowl game come the post season.

Auburn is nothing to write home to momma about; the Tigers blew out their first two opponents and managed to get past Arkansas, but other than that have been pretty mundane. I’m going to go against the spread and choose Ole Miss as my victor for this game, 33-28.

