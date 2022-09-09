Tennessee steps up in weight class this week with a far better opponent, while the Pitt Panthers need to see if they can sustain the emotional high they're riding after surviving the Backyard Brawl.

This is one of the premier games in the country this week and we can only hope it will be as good as last year's 41-34 game in Knoxville. Pitt is 3-0 all-time against the Vols.

Here's what the BuckeyesNow staff expects in Saturday night's season-opener.

What's the betting line for Tennessee vs. Pittsburgh?

TENNESSEE at PITT – Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Spread: Tennessee (-6) on SI Sportsbook

O/U Total: 64.5

Tennessee vs. Pitt Predictions

Brendan Gulick: Pittsburgh 38, Tennessee 31

I was far more impressed with the Pitt Panthers' offense last week than I had expected. Kedon Slovis isn't Kenny Pickett, but he played very well and should be able to keep that going this weekend.

After watching head coach Pat Narduzzi have a little fun at ESPN's expense last week on SportsCenter for "disrespecting his program", I wonder what he'll use to rally his team since they are an underdog at home, despite being ranked No. 17 in the country.

Hail to Pitt this week.

Andrew Lind: Tennessee 45, Pittsburgh 38

If this game is anything like last year's matchup, a 41-34 Pittsburgh victory, we're in for a show. I anticipate it will be, too, as both offenses can put up 300-plus yards of offense and 30-plus points with ease.

There will be momentum swings in both directions, with both Panthers quarterback Kedon Slovis and Volunteers signal-caller Henson Hooker having the ability to make a game-changing play. It'll come down to whichever one makes a mistake late, though.

Caleb Spinner: Tennessee 35, Pittsburgh 28

Kedon Slovis and Hendon Hooker both had fantastic performances in their games last weekend, but the notable difference is the five times Slovis was sacked compared to just the one for Hooker.

Pitt has a clear favorite in the rushing department in Rodney Hammond Jr., who was responsible for 74 yards against West Virginia last Saturday, which is almost five times more than the second-best running back. This clear focus gives the Tennessee defense someone on which to focus, perhaps giving them the edge in an otherwise-even game.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State’s Matthew Jones Overcame 102-Degree Fever Before Notre Dame

Ohio State’s Michael Hall Compared To Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald

Ohio State's Cameron Brown, Ronnie Hickman, J.T. Tuimoloau Talk Arkansas State

Center Luke Wypler’s Injury “Nothing Long Term” For Ohio State

Ohio State's Tommy Eichenberg Named Bronko Nagurski Player Of The Week

Ohio State Won’t Risk Future To Play Jaxon Smith-Njigba Against Arkansas State

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook