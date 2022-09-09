Game Prediction: No. 6 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers

This game could be one of the sneaky good games around the country this week.

How good was the A&M defense last week? It picked up right where it left off last season, not allowing a touchdown on its home field for the third consecutive game and giving up just 198 yards of offense, including 91 passing yards. The Aggies finished the 2021 season third in the nation in scoring defense (15.9 points per game) and second in points allowed (191 pts), while also leading the SEC in passing yards allowed (2,312).

They aren't exactly going to be defending against an offense lacking confidence this week though. Did you see what App State almost pulled off in the fourth quarter last weekend?! Sheesh that was fun to watch. Who knows, maybe they could dial up some similar magic.

Here's what the BuckeyesNow staff expects on Saturday afternoon.

What's the betting line for Texas A&M vs. App State?

APPALACHIAN STATE at TEXAS A&M – Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Spread: Texas A&M (-19) on SI Sportsbook

O/U Total: 54

App State vs. Texas A&M Predictions

Brendan Gulick: Texas A&M 38, App State 24

There might not be a team in the country that feels like it has more to prove than the Aggies. They beat 'Bama last year, so they know it can be done. But it feels like they are always just on the outside-looking-in for the College Football Playoff.

Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State are the truly elite teams in the sport right now. I consider A&M and Clemson to be the ones knocking on that door. I think the Aggies have a legit shot to make something special happen this year and I don't see them slipping up against a good App State team.

Andrew Lind: Texas A&M 35, App State 24

Appalachian State can put up points in a hurry, but it can also give up a ton defensively, as evidenced by last weekend's 63-61 loss to North Carolina.

The Mountaineers should test the Aggies offensively, seeing as they totaled 659 yards against the Tar Heels. But Texas A&M is a lot more stout up front, and that will mean more pressure, more turnovers and fewer scoring opportunities.

Caleb Spinner: Texas A&M 38, App State 14

The Aggies took it to Sam Houston last weekend, and should do the same to Appalachian State here. Texas A&M is ranked sixth in the country after their win on Saturday, but sits fourth on several expert boards. Quarterback Haynes King was electric through the air, totaling 364 yards with three touchdowns with two interceptions.

The Aggies did most of their work through the air last weekend, but look for them to focus on getting the running game functioning before their ranked battle next weekend against No. 15 Miami. Appalachian State had some solid statistics as well after their 63-61 loss to North Carolina, but this should be a rude awakening for the Mountaineers by the Aggie defense.

