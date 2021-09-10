Game Prediction: No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Colorado Buffaloes

Is there any chance the Aggies trip up in a non-conference Power 5 matchup? Here's what our staff thinks.

Texas A&M thought it had a legitimate argument last year to make the College Football Playoff, but they fell just short of a bid. This season, they're trying to make that decision easier on a national selection committee. It largely could come down to how they play against Alabama and whether or not they can get into the SEC title game, but a non-conference road win against a Pac-12 team could help fortify their resume.

Here's how the BuckeyesNow staff thinks things will play out in Denver:

TEXAS A&M at COLORADO – Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Spread: Texas A&M (-17.0)

O/U Total: 50

Brendan Gulick: Texas A&M 35, Colorado 17

The Aggies season-opener against Kent State wasn't necessarily in jeopardy, but five turnovers against a MAC team is concerning. On a side note, I think Kent State actually has a pretty decent team, but that's neither here nor there. If A&M played like that last week against a Power 5 opponent, they may have started the season with an ugly L.

Colorado is okay I suppose, but I'm not sure they're going to be able to control the line of scrimmage enough to run the ball they way they'd like to. I think this game has a really dangerous spread if you're planning to head to the betting window. Aggies win, gamblers sweat it out.

Andrew Lind: Texas A&M 24, Colorado 16

Quarterback Haynes King threw three interceptions in Texas A&M’s season-opening win over Kent State, which would have probably haunted the Aggies against a Power 5 team. He’s going to need to play better this weekend.

That said, Colorado’s offense is too reliant on the run game and Texas A&M’s defensive front will negate that. They’ll kick a few long field goals in the altitude to keep the game close, but the Buffaloes don’t have enough weapons to keep up.

Brett Hiltbrand: Texas A&M 34, Colorado 16

There are only a few programs with deeper pockets than Texas A&M and that school's donors are really hoping this is the season where all of that, uh, giving pays off. Jimbo has a top five team at the moment and they looked solid in their opener. Colorado will be pesky to other teams throughout the season, but I don't see it happening in this one. I believe the degenerates call this one a "cover toss up" and I tend to agree.

Caleb Spinner: Texas A&M 27, Colorado 12

The contest between the Aggies and the Buffalos only continues the streak of mismatched games happening this Saturday. The No. 5 Aggies cruised past Kent State last weekend, and sit in the rankings next to some pretty big names. Meanwhile, the Buffalos managed to score five times as many points as Northern Colorado last weekend, but playing one of the contenders in the SEC will most likely prove disastrous.

Add to this the fact that Texas A&M is no doubt playing this entire season with a chip on their shoulder after being excluded from the College Football Playoff last season, and you have the making of a blowout in favor of the Aggies.

