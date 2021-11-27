Game Prediction: No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners At No. 7 Oklahoma State Cowboys

Who does our staff think will win Saturday's game between the Cowboys and Sooners?

Oklahoma State has already clinched a spot in the Big XII Championship, but Saturday’s game against Oklahoma will determine who the Cowboys will face. Win and they’ll take on Baylor, assuming the Bears beat Texas Tech. Lose and they’ll play the Sooners again.

The winner of this game also keeps their slim College Football Playoff hopes alive, as they could close the season with consecutive wins against top-10 opponents. It’s worth noting Oklahoma has won six straight over Oklahoma State, though.

Here’s how our staff at BuckeyesNow expects the game to go down:

OKLAHOMA at OKLAHOMA STATE – Saturday, 7:30 p.m. on ABC

Spread: Oklahoma State (-4.5)

O/U Total: 49.5

Brendan Gulick: Oklahoma State 38, Oklahoma 31

This has a chance to be a really good game. Two teams that have VERY outside chances at making the CFP, but both are still technically alive in that race. The Cowboys certainly have a better chance at this point, thanks in large part to their defense.

What do you exception of Georgia, Oklahoma State may have the most efficient defense in the country. If they could rack up wins against the Sooners and next week against Baylor, they could certainly make an argument for inclusion in the College Football Playoff.

This will unquestionably be the toughest challenge yet for star freshman quarterback Caleb Williams. In the end, I think the Cowboys win a tight game and Mike Gundy gets perhaps the biggest win of his tenure in Stillwater.

Andrew Lind: Oklahoma State 42, Oklahoma 38

Oklahoma State controls its own destiny in the Big XII and could reach the College Football Playoff with a win over the Sooners and potentially Baylor in the conference title game.

However, if the Cowboys lose to the Sooners on Saturday, they’ll have to play them again the following week. Their defensive knows what’s at stake, and they’ll force Caleb Williams into a late freshman mistake to win the game.

Caleb Spinner: Oklahoma 28, Oklahoma State 23

This is the game of the week in my eyes: a top-10 matchup with conference title implications. Oklahoma can end up in the Big 12 Championship with a win, but if they lose, their destiny relies on Baylor losing to Texas Tech.

Oklahoma State will play for a conference title regardless of this game’s outcome, having already defeated Baylor (the third-ranked team in the Big 12) earlier this season. I think the better story would be for Oklahoma to win this game and force a rematch for the conference title, so I have the Sooners getting it done, 28-23.

