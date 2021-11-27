Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Game Prediction: No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners At No. 7 Oklahoma State Cowboys

    Who does our staff think will win Saturday's game between the Cowboys and Sooners?
    Author:

    Oklahoma State has already clinched a spot in the Big XII Championship, but Saturday’s game against Oklahoma will determine who the Cowboys will face. Win and they’ll take on Baylor, assuming the Bears beat Texas Tech. Lose and they’ll play the Sooners again.

    The winner of this game also keeps their slim College Football Playoff hopes alive, as they could close the season with consecutive wins against top-10 opponents. It’s worth noting Oklahoma has won six straight over Oklahoma State, though.

    Here’s how our staff at BuckeyesNow expects the game to go down:

    OKLAHOMA at OKLAHOMA STATE – Saturday, 7:30 p.m. on ABC
    Spread: Oklahoma State (-4.5)
    O/U Total: 49.5

    Brendan Gulick: Oklahoma State 38, Oklahoma 31

    This has a chance to be a really good game. Two teams that have VERY outside chances at making the CFP, but both are still technically alive in that race. The Cowboys certainly have a better chance at this point, thanks in large part to their defense.

    What do you exception of Georgia, Oklahoma State may have the most efficient defense in the country. If they could rack up wins against the Sooners and next week against Baylor, they could certainly make an argument for inclusion in the College Football Playoff.

    This will unquestionably be the toughest challenge yet for star freshman quarterback Caleb Williams. In the end, I think the Cowboys win a tight game and Mike Gundy gets perhaps the biggest win of his tenure in Stillwater.

    Andrew Lind: Oklahoma State 42, Oklahoma 38

    Oklahoma State controls its own destiny in the Big XII and could reach the College Football Playoff with a win over the Sooners and potentially Baylor in the conference title game.

    However, if the Cowboys lose to the Sooners on Saturday, they’ll have to play them again the following week. Their defensive knows what’s at stake, and they’ll force Caleb Williams into a late freshman mistake to win the game. 

    Caleb Spinner: Oklahoma 28, Oklahoma State 23

    This is the game of the week in my eyes: a top-10 matchup with conference title implications. Oklahoma can end up in the Big 12 Championship with a win, but if they lose, their destiny relies on Baylor losing to Texas Tech.

    Read More

    Oklahoma State will play for a conference title regardless of this game’s outcome, having already defeated Baylor (the third-ranked team in the Big 12) earlier this season. I think the better story would be for Oklahoma to win this game and force a rematch for the conference title, so I have the Sooners getting it done, 28-23.

    -----

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    -----

    You may also like:

    Ohio State Among Top Choices For LSU Transfer Cornerback Elias Ricks

    Preview: Ohio State, Michigan Look To Clinch Berth In Big Ten Championship Game

    Report: Former Ohio State QB Justin Fields Sidelined With “A Few Cracked Ribs”

    Former Ohio State CB Amir Riep Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

    Former Ohio State RB Eddie George Named Pro Football Hall Of Fame Semifinalist

    Tennessee Titans Sign Former Ohio State WR Austin Mack

    -----

    Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

    Join the BuckeyesNow community!
    Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
    Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
    Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
    Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

    Caleb Williams
    Football

    Game Prediction: No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners At No. 7 Oklahoma State Cowboys

    44 seconds ago
    Oklahoma State Cowboys
    Football

    What To Watch For In Week 13 Of The 2021 College Football Season

    3 hours ago
    Cade McNamara
    Football

    Know The Enemy: A Look at Michigan From Insider Brandon Brown

    3 hours ago
    Michigan Defense
    Football

    Scouting Report: Buckeyes Gearing Up For Solid Michigan Defense

    4 hours ago
    Michigan Offense
    Football

    Scouting Report: Ohio State's Defense Squares Off Against Productive Michigan Offense

    4 hours ago
    40. C.J. Stroud
    Football

    Game Prediction: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Michigan

    5 hours ago
    Elias Ricks
    Football

    Ohio State Among Top Choices For LSU Transfer Cornerback Elias Ricks

    5 hours ago
    Chris Olave
    Football

    Game Preview: Ohio State, Michigan Look To Clinch Berth In Big Ten Championship Game

    6 hours ago