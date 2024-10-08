Former Controversial Michigan Coach Claims He Helped Ohio State Football
A majority of Ohio State Buckeyes' fans have strong feelings towards ex-Michigan Wolverines coach Connor Stalions. But what if he potentially helped out head coach Ryan Day and the program back in 2021?
During a recent episode of the "Bussin With The Boys" podcast, the former controversial coach that was caught stealing signs revealed that he gave Michigan State's signals to a friend, who gave them to another person, who eventually may have passed them on to the Buckeyes.
This was done in an effort to cause a shake-up in the Big Ten, as Michigan needed the Spartans to lose in order to save the team's chances of making the Conference Championship.
In Week 10 of the 2021 college football season, the Wolverines suffered a heartbreaking loss to Michigan State, 37-33. However, due to the Spartans losing the next week to Purdue, Michigan had a chance if the Buckeyes beat former head coach Mel Tucker's team.
They [Michigan State] lost to Purdue, and then... I think it was the next week they played Ohio State the week before we played Ohio State. So we needed Ohio State to win. So I gave Michigan State's signals to a buddy of mine. I changed all of the logos, I made it look like it came from a different school. I don't want to give Ohio State something from Michigan, right? The might not use it, who knows. But we needed Ohio State to win, and I know they steal the crap out of defensive signals, so here you go. So I gave it to a buddy, who may have given it to a buddy, who then gave it to Ohio State and said "I got this from so and so at Name Your School University."- Connor Stalions
While Stalions did not say with certainty that his information made it to the team, Ohio State went on to destroy MSU in Week 13, 56-7.
Stalions ultimately got what he want, as Michigan beat the Buckeyes in 2021, forcing them into the Big Ten Conference Championship.